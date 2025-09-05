Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

September 05, 2025 | 15:21
(0) user say
VPBank has taken a major step in digital transformation by partnering with fintech leader OneConnect to develop Vietnam’s first next-generation digital core banking system.

The cooperation agreement, signed on September 5, will see VPBank implement a platform capable of handling up to one billion transactions per day. This marks the first such system in the Vietnamese banking industry, designed to deliver seamless, secure, and rapid financial services to millions of individual and corporate customers nationwide.

Under the agreement, OneConnect – a fintech company under Ping An Group – will work with VPBank and its wholly owned subsidiary GPBank to deploy the next-generation core banking system. The platform will streamline key operations such as account opening, savings deposits, lending, payment services, and customer information management, enhancing efficiency across both banks.

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect
VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

The system’s standout feature is its exceptional processing capacity, handling up to 10,000 transactions per second and 1 billion transactions per day with stability and security that meet international standards. This ensures customers can use online banking services anytime, anywhere with confidence, enjoying a seamless, safe, and convenient experience. The robust capacity also positions VPBank and GPBank to meet surging demand as customer numbers and digital transactions continue to grow rapidly.

Cooperating with OneConnect also helps VPBank and GPBank shorten the time to bring new digital products to the market. As a result, customers will soon have access to more modern services, such as streamlined account opening over the phone, online loans, and personal expense management tools. Small- and medium-sized enterprises will also benefit from convenient financial solutions that save time and costs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Duc Vinh, CEO of VPBank said, "The implementation of the new generation digital banking system helps VPBank improve its competitiveness in the digital era while confirming its status in Vietnam's fintech sector. Mastering core technology means that VPBank can proactively innovate, build multi-functional and sustainable banking services and be ready to meet the increasing needs of customers."

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

GPBank’s adoption of the platform underscores the synergy within the VPBank ecosystem, helping maximise technology investment efficiency and expand customer service capacity. By mastering core banking technology, VPBank and GPBank are building a solid foundation for continuous innovation, sustainable growth, and enhanced customer experiences. This cooperation also marks the starting point for further strategic partnerships between VPBank and OneConnect in the years ahead.

"With OneConnect’s global fintech expertise and proven capacity to deliver large-scale digital banking systems, we believe this solution will enable VPBank to boost operational efficiency, serve millions of customers daily, and strengthen its position as one of Vietnam’s most innovative banks," said Dang Yang Chen, chairman of OneConnect.

VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies

VPBank signed a $350 million loan facility on July 29 with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), partner development finance institutions (DFIs), and bilateral agencies.
VPBank leverages AWS Skill Builder to fuel digital transformation VPBank leverages AWS Skill Builder to fuel digital transformation

VPBank announced on August 7 that it has integrated Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Skill Builder into its cloud computing training programme to foster continuous learning at scale.
IFC considers $200 million investment in VPBank sustainability bond IFC considers $200 million investment in VPBank sustainability bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is mulling a $200 million investment in a five-year sustainability bond to be privately issued by VPBank.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Core banking system Financial technology company Digital banking system Online banking services VPBank OneConnect Ping An Group

Related Contents

IFC considers $200 million investment in VPBank sustainability bond

IFC considers $200 million investment in VPBank sustainability bond

VPBank leverages AWS Skill Builder to fuel digital transformation

VPBank leverages AWS Skill Builder to fuel digital transformation

VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies

VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies

British International Investment commits $50 million to VPBank

British International Investment commits $50 million to VPBank

Overhaul of legal framework aims to tackle bad debts

Overhaul of legal framework aims to tackle bad debts

VPBank stock hits ceiling on G-Dragon boost

VPBank stock hits ceiling on G-Dragon boost

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020