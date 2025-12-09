Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vingroup broadens Africa footprint with $28 million DRC move

December 09, 2025 | 13:45
(0) user say
Vingroup is expanding its overseas footprint with a new investment aimed at testing opportunities in Africa’s emerging markets.
Vingroup broadens Africa footprint with $28 million DRC move
Vingroup’s VinFast manufacturing complex in Haiphong

On December 6, Vingroup announced plans to invest $28 million to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aiming to explore opportunities in real estate, electric vehicles, and other potential business sectors. The new entity, named Vingroup DRC Holdings SARL, will be headquartered in Kinshasa and will focus initially on market research and identifying investment prospects.

The announcement follows an MoU signed in October between Vingroup and the DRC government to study and construct an urban riverside mega-development covering approximately 6,300 hectares.

The proposal includes housing, villas, hospitals, schools, commercial centres, hotels, recreational complexes, and designated zones for future government offices and ministries. It also covers the transition of more than 300,000 petrol vehicles to electric models, alongside the deployment of electric buses and charging infrastructure.

The Congolese government has allocated land at no cost to facilitate its development.

Vingroup already operates overseas subsidiaries in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, Indonesia, Thailand, and Kazakhstan.

The group remains the largest listed company by market capitalisation in Vietnam, currently valued at around VND1.1 quadrillion (approximately $44 billion).

Strong gains in Vingroup shares, up more than 600 per cent since the beginning of the year, have driven Pham Nhat Vuong’s net worth to $25.5 billion, ranking him 91st globally.

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge
Vingroup sets up $380 million steel company Vingroup sets up $380 million steel company
Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh
Vingroup prioritizes culture with world-class artistic spaces Vingroup prioritizes culture with world-class artistic spaces
Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port
VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vingroup Vinfast

Related Contents

Vingroup signs MoU with Telangana state for multi-sector ecosystem in India

Vingroup signs MoU with Telangana state for multi-sector ecosystem in India

VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port

Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port

VinFast debuts two new models at Jakarta Autoshow 2025

VinFast debuts two new models at Jakarta Autoshow 2025

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ Outbound Investment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020