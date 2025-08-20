Corporate

Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day

August 20, 2025 | 17:23
(0) user say
Over recent weeks in August, more than 15,000 soldiers assembled at the National Military Training Centre 4 in Hanoi’s My Duc district for a large-scale rehearsal, supported by artillery units, specialised vehicles, and police forces.

Units from across the armed forces have been rehearsing their roles ahead of the parade:

Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day

Military hardware of all kinds is undergoing rehearsals ahead of the 80th National Day celebrations:

Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day
Vietnam to kick off, inaugurate 250 major projects nationwide on August 19 Vietnam to kick off, inaugurate 250 major projects nationwide on August 19

Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan said the 250 projects to be launched and inaugurated on August 19 are projected to contribute over 18% of national GDP in 2025 and more than 20% in the following years. State-funded works will provide strategic infrastructure frameworks to attract and guide private investment.
Vietnam inaugurates National Data Centre Vietnam inaugurates National Data Centre

The inauguration of the National Data Centre was held on August 18 in Hanoi, attracting the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

By Duc Thanh - Nguyen Huong

