SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

A year-end event themed “Reaching Dreams” was held on December 23, to recognise the achievements of 50 trainees upon completing their intensive vocational training courses. By connecting participants with suitable employment opportunities, the project contributes to reducing social inequality and building an inclusive community where no one is left behind – fully aligned with SCG’s ESG 4 Plus strategy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Praween Wirotpan, general director of SCG Vietnam Co., Ltd., shared, “At SCG, we believe everyone has unique capabilities. Diversity strengthens communities and drives sustainable development. That is why reducing social inequality is a core pillar of our ESG 4 Plus strategy – unlocking potential and enabling people with disabilities to build confident, meaningful careers.”

Nguyen Van Cu, director of DrD, expressed his confidence, “SCG’s strong commitment and partnership have empowered us to further connect equal employment opportunities. The greatest value of this project lies in its positive mindset shift – businesses become more open and inclusive, while young people gain stronger confidence in their capabilities. These outcomes form a solid foundation for our continued collaboration and the development of more impactful initiatives in the future.”

In 2025, the SCG Learn to Earn project focused on removing employment barriers for people with disabilities through a series of practical training and job-matching activities. From one-on-one career counseling sessions to identify suitable pathways, to in-depth soft-skills training on interviews and workplace cultural integration, the programme helped participants overcome psychological barriers and build the confidence needed to thrive in diverse working environments.

As a representative trainee, Nguyen Quoc Hieu shared, “Through this project, I realised that with the right skills and self-belief, anyone can take control of our lives. My current job not only provides income but also brings me happiness, knowing that I am living with purpose and being recognised by society. I sincerely thank SCG and its partners for helping turn my dream into reality.”

With its ESG strategy, SCG will continue to implement projects aimed at reducing social inequality, contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable Vietnam.

