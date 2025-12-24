Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

December 24, 2025 | 09:18
(0) user say
SCG, in collaboration with social enterprise Disability Research and Capacity Development (DrD) and social impact enterprise HaliCare, is continuing to implement the “SCG Learn to Earn – Empowering Skills, Creating Sustainable Livelihoods” project.
SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

A year-end event themed “Reaching Dreams” was held on December 23, to recognise the achievements of 50 trainees upon completing their intensive vocational training courses. By connecting participants with suitable employment opportunities, the project contributes to reducing social inequality and building an inclusive community where no one is left behind – fully aligned with SCG’s ESG 4 Plus strategy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Praween Wirotpan, general director of SCG Vietnam Co., Ltd., shared, “At SCG, we believe everyone has unique capabilities. Diversity strengthens communities and drives sustainable development. That is why reducing social inequality is a core pillar of our ESG 4 Plus strategy – unlocking potential and enabling people with disabilities to build confident, meaningful careers.”

Nguyen Van Cu, director of DrD, expressed his confidence, “SCG’s strong commitment and partnership have empowered us to further connect equal employment opportunities. The greatest value of this project lies in its positive mindset shift – businesses become more open and inclusive, while young people gain stronger confidence in their capabilities. These outcomes form a solid foundation for our continued collaboration and the development of more impactful initiatives in the future.”

In 2025, the SCG Learn to Earn project focused on removing employment barriers for people with disabilities through a series of practical training and job-matching activities. From one-on-one career counseling sessions to identify suitable pathways, to in-depth soft-skills training on interviews and workplace cultural integration, the programme helped participants overcome psychological barriers and build the confidence needed to thrive in diverse working environments.

As a representative trainee, Nguyen Quoc Hieu shared, “Through this project, I realised that with the right skills and self-belief, anyone can take control of our lives. My current job not only provides income but also brings me happiness, knowing that I am living with purpose and being recognised by society. I sincerely thank SCG and its partners for helping turn my dream into reality.”

With its ESG strategy, SCG will continue to implement projects aimed at reducing social inequality, contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable Vietnam.

SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3 SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3

SCG announced a resilient performance in the third quarter of 2025, maintaining strong cash flow despite global economic headwinds.
SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

ASEAN conglomerate SCG⁠ has awarded 150 scholarships worth VND1.6 billion ($60,662) to outstanding students across Vietnam.
SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025 SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

SCG Vietnam and seven member companies have been named among the Top 100 Sustainable Development Enterprises on the Corporate Sustainable Development Index (CSI) 2025.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SCG CSR Learn to Earn social impact inequality reduction

Related Contents

GreenYellow brings solar energy to light up remote schools in Tuyen Quang province

GreenYellow brings solar energy to light up remote schools in Tuyen Quang province

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students

Nestlé expands support for education and active lifestyles in Vietnam

Nestlé expands support for education and active lifestyles in Vietnam

SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3

SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3

Latest News ⁄ Society ⁄ CSR

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020