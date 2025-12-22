Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

December 22, 2025 | 17:41
(0) user say
SABECO has picked up multiple international beer awards, supporting its push towards premiumisation as analysts point to early gains from product upgrades and market diversification.
SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

Several products from Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO) were recognised at established international beer competitions, a development analysts view as a positive signal as the brewer upgrades its portfolio and expands its presence in higher-value segments.

At the Brussels Beer Challenge 2025 in Belgium, with results announced on November 18, 333 Pilsner won a Gold Medal in the Light Lager category, while Saigon Chill secured Gold in the Ice Lager category. Saigon Export Premium also received a Silver Medal in the same category.

The accolades continued in Asia, as Saigon Export Premium secured a Silver Medal at the Japan International Beer Cup 2025, a competition with more than 25 years of history and participation from brewers in over 30 countries. This marked the third year, and the second consecutive year, that SABECO products have been recognised in the Japanese market.

According to the company, the award-winning beers are part of the product lines prioritised for upgrades during the 2021–2025 period, when SABECO accelerated its strategy towards the mid- to high-end segments in line with changing urban consumption trends and international standards. While 333 Pilsner and Saigon Chill are designed to meet demand for more diverse drinking experiences, Saigon Export Premium is positioned as an international-standard premium lager.

SABECO noted it has collected more than 50 international awards in recent years, reflecting the outcomes of sustained investment in technology and operational improvements. The company is pursuing a three-pillar strategy encompassing people development, operational standardisation, and efficiency enhancement. Among these, improving efficiency is viewed as critical to cost optimisation and margin expansion, metrics that investors are closely monitoring as competition in the beer market intensifies.

According to Lester Tan, CEO of SABECO, the brewer is strengthening its product portfolio through diversification and clear positioning across price segments. “We aim to offer consumers more choice, from heritage brands to modern products. Each plays a strategic role in SABECO’s growth structure,” he said.

Tan added that the group’s ambitions extend beyond consolidating its domestic position. “As Vietnam sets its sights on stronger regional competitiveness, SABECO seeks to grow alongside the country,” he noted.

Market conditions show domestic beer consumption has been affected by stricter road safety regulations, evolving consumer behaviour, and broader economic pressures. However, the premium segment is expected to maintain solid growth, particularly in major cities. Analysts believe SABECO’s newer product lines could help the company strengthen its presence among younger consumers who favour more contemporary beer-drinking styles.

Industry experts suggest that the increasing presence of Vietnamese brands, including SABECO, at international competitions highlights a clear improvement in the quality of domestic beer. This trend could enhance investor confidence and raise brand visibility in export markets.

Over the longer term, SABECO’s portfolio upgrade strategy is expected to support gross margin improvement and provide a foundation for sustainable growth as Vietnam’s beer market becomes increasingly polarised between mass-market and premium segments.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sabeco awards

Related Contents

Citi Vietnam receives 2025 AmCham CSR recognition

Citi Vietnam receives 2025 AmCham CSR recognition

SABECO highlights EPR role amid F&B sector’s shift towards circular economy

SABECO highlights EPR role amid F&B sector’s shift towards circular economy

SABECO highlights heritage and innovation at national exhibition

SABECO highlights heritage and innovation at national exhibition

SABECO recognised for excellence in corporate governance

SABECO recognised for excellence in corporate governance

SABECO: Driving growth alongside Vietnam

SABECO: Driving growth alongside Vietnam

SABECO: from an ice workshop to a national icon

SABECO: from an ice workshop to a national icon

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

JustCo expands business into Vietnam

JustCo expands business into Vietnam

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020