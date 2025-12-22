SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

Several products from Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO) were recognised at established international beer competitions, a development analysts view as a positive signal as the brewer upgrades its portfolio and expands its presence in higher-value segments.

At the Brussels Beer Challenge 2025 in Belgium, with results announced on November 18, 333 Pilsner won a Gold Medal in the Light Lager category, while Saigon Chill secured Gold in the Ice Lager category. Saigon Export Premium also received a Silver Medal in the same category.

The accolades continued in Asia, as Saigon Export Premium secured a Silver Medal at the Japan International Beer Cup 2025, a competition with more than 25 years of history and participation from brewers in over 30 countries. This marked the third year, and the second consecutive year, that SABECO products have been recognised in the Japanese market.

According to the company, the award-winning beers are part of the product lines prioritised for upgrades during the 2021–2025 period, when SABECO accelerated its strategy towards the mid- to high-end segments in line with changing urban consumption trends and international standards. While 333 Pilsner and Saigon Chill are designed to meet demand for more diverse drinking experiences, Saigon Export Premium is positioned as an international-standard premium lager.

SABECO noted it has collected more than 50 international awards in recent years, reflecting the outcomes of sustained investment in technology and operational improvements. The company is pursuing a three-pillar strategy encompassing people development, operational standardisation, and efficiency enhancement. Among these, improving efficiency is viewed as critical to cost optimisation and margin expansion, metrics that investors are closely monitoring as competition in the beer market intensifies.

According to Lester Tan, CEO of SABECO, the brewer is strengthening its product portfolio through diversification and clear positioning across price segments. “We aim to offer consumers more choice, from heritage brands to modern products. Each plays a strategic role in SABECO’s growth structure,” he said.

Tan added that the group’s ambitions extend beyond consolidating its domestic position. “As Vietnam sets its sights on stronger regional competitiveness, SABECO seeks to grow alongside the country,” he noted.

Market conditions show domestic beer consumption has been affected by stricter road safety regulations, evolving consumer behaviour, and broader economic pressures. However, the premium segment is expected to maintain solid growth, particularly in major cities. Analysts believe SABECO’s newer product lines could help the company strengthen its presence among younger consumers who favour more contemporary beer-drinking styles.

Industry experts suggest that the increasing presence of Vietnamese brands, including SABECO, at international competitions highlights a clear improvement in the quality of domestic beer. This trend could enhance investor confidence and raise brand visibility in export markets.

Over the longer term, SABECO’s portfolio upgrade strategy is expected to support gross margin improvement and provide a foundation for sustainable growth as Vietnam’s beer market becomes increasingly polarised between mass-market and premium segments.