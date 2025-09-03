SABECO highlights heritage and innovation at national exhibition

The opening day of the 2025 National Achievements Exhibition, running from August 28 to September 15, attracted a large number of visitors, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with pride and optimism. Beyond revisiting Vietnam’s development journey over the past 80 years, the exhibition also provides a platform for Vietnamese enterprises to showcase their contributions to the country’s overall progress.

At the exhibition, SABECO introduced a dedicated display area that recounted its 150-year history through key milestones: from its origins in the late 19th century, the launch of the iconic 333 beer brand closely associated with generations of Vietnamese consumers, to major turning points marked by the introduction of Saigon Export canned beer, the expansion of modern breweries, and the launch of new products over the past decade.

The exhibition space also features a dedicated section highlighting domestic and international awards earned by SABECO in recent years, underscoring the quality and credibility of a leading Vietnamese brand. In addition, visitors have the opportunity to explore the company’s full product portfolio, ranging from long-established brands such as 333 and Saigon Lager to newer offerings that reflect innovation and appeal to younger consumers, including Saigon Chill, 333 Pilsner and Lac Viet.

The display also showcases SABECO’s achievements in environmental, social, and governance practices over recent years. Through this, visitors gain not only a view of the brand’s growth, but also a clear sense of its commitment to sustainable development, environmental protection and community engagement.

The seamless integration of heritage and modern elements has turned SABECO’s exhibition space into a distinctive highlight. More than recounting a corporate history, it evokes shared memories among visitors – from familiar products embedded in everyday life to the spirit of innovation and international integration embodied by a Vietnamese enterprise.