Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

Long Thanh Airport has nearly 14,000 personnel and more than 1,000 pieces of machinery working around the clock, with many components running 3-5 months ahead of schedule to ensure operations can begin by December this year.
|Panoramic view of Long Thanh International Airport in late November
To date, all project components are being executed across the entire construction site under Airports Corporation of Vietnam. The construction pace has been accelerated by 3-6 months compared with the signed contract schedule, ensuring the project is fundamentally completed before December 19 and ready for operation and commercial use in the first half of 2026, in accordance with the prime minister’s directives
|The first runway has been fully completed, meeting all conditions for operational use
|The project has been invested in and constructed according to 4F standards, the highest level set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). This is a key factor underscoring the role of Long Thanh International Airport on the global aviation map. The 4F standard affirms that Long Thanh is capable of accommodating the world’s largest aircraft, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8, enabling full-payload, intercontinental operations
|Many components of the project are being completed ahead of schedule
|Interior finishing works of the terminal are underway, aiming to make it a green, smart airport built to 5-star international standards
|Buildings for regulatory agencies, such as the aviation authority, customs, immigration control, and local police, are in the final stages of completion and will be ready for the operational phase starting in 2026
By Le Toan