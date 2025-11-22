Corporate

Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

November 22, 2025 | 11:24
Long Thanh Airport has nearly 14,000 personnel and more than 1,000 pieces of machinery working around the clock, with many components running 3-5 months ahead of schedule to ensure operations can begin by December this year.
Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport
Panoramic view of Long Thanh International Airport in late November
Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

To date, all project components are being executed across the entire construction site under Airports Corporation of Vietnam. The construction pace has been accelerated by 3-6 months compared with the signed contract schedule, ensuring the project is fundamentally completed before December 19 and ready for operation and commercial use in the first half of 2026, in accordance with the prime minister’s directives
Latest Images from the Long Thanh Mega-Airport Project
The first runway has been fully completed, meeting all conditions for operational use
Latest Images from the Long Thanh Mega-Airport Project
The project has been invested in and constructed according to 4F standards, the highest level set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). This is a key factor underscoring the role of Long Thanh International Airport on the global aviation map. The 4F standard affirms that Long Thanh is capable of accommodating the world’s largest aircraft, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8, enabling full-payload, intercontinental operations
Latest Images from the Long Thanh Mega-Airport Project
Many components of the project are being completed ahead of schedule
Latest Images from the Long Thanh Mega-Airport Project
Interior finishing works of the terminal are underway, aiming to make it a green, smart airport built to 5-star international standards
Latest Images from the Long Thanh Mega-Airport Project
Buildings for regulatory agencies, such as the aviation authority, customs, immigration control, and local police, are in the final stages of completion and will be ready for the operational phase starting in 2026
By Le Toan

