First members of Danang International Finance Centre revealed

The names of the first 10 members, including a bank, were disclosed during the government-organised conference announcing the establishment of the IFC on December 21.

The first members named are Makara Capital Vietnam Holdings One Member Co., Ltd.; APEX; Vietnam IFC Services Co., Ltd; Bybit Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd; DTC Pay Vietnam JSC; Valverde Investment Partners Pte. Ltd.; 9Pay One Member Co., Ltd; Danang Fintech Lab Co., Ltd; Siglaw IFC One Member Co., Ltd; Verichains Solutions JSC; and Vietcombank, the state-owned lender.

Danang People’s Committee said the city received 70 letters of interest from organisations seeking IFC membership, underlining the model’s appeal amid Vietnam’s push to develop its financial sector.

In addition, the city signed more than 20 memorandums of understanding across areas including training, consulting, communications, ecosystem development, and investment promotion. Partners include Binance, Tether, Bybit, Abu Dhabi Global Market, DTCpay, APEX Group, and Frankfurt Main Finance, among others.

Under the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City hub in the Thu Thiem area will serve as a large-scale financial gateway, focusing on equities, bonds, banking, fund management, and listing services, while connecting global capital flows with Vietnamese enterprises.

Meanwhile, Danang will be developed as a niche financial centre, leveraging its living environment and tourism infrastructure to focus on fintech, wealth management, and green finance, and serving as a testing ground for future financial models.

