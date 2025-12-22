Corporate

First members of Danang International Finance Centre revealed

December 22, 2025 | 17:39
(0) user say
The first members of Danang’s International Financial Centre (IFC) have been revealed, marking an initial step in the city’s financial development.
First members of Danang International Finance Centre revealed
Photo: VGP

The names of the first 10 members, including a bank, were disclosed during the government-organised conference announcing the establishment of the IFC on December 21.

The first members named are Makara Capital Vietnam Holdings One Member Co., Ltd.; APEX; Vietnam IFC Services Co., Ltd; Bybit Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd; DTC Pay Vietnam JSC; Valverde Investment Partners Pte. Ltd.; 9Pay One Member Co., Ltd; Danang Fintech Lab Co., Ltd; Siglaw IFC One Member Co., Ltd; Verichains Solutions JSC; and Vietcombank, the state-owned lender.

Danang People’s Committee said the city received 70 letters of interest from organisations seeking IFC membership, underlining the model’s appeal amid Vietnam’s push to develop its financial sector.

In addition, the city signed more than 20 memorandums of understanding across areas including training, consulting, communications, ecosystem development, and investment promotion. Partners include Binance, Tether, Bybit, Abu Dhabi Global Market, DTCpay, APEX Group, and Frankfurt Main Finance, among others.

Under the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City hub in the Thu Thiem area will serve as a large-scale financial gateway, focusing on equities, bonds, banking, fund management, and listing services, while connecting global capital flows with Vietnamese enterprises.

Meanwhile, Danang will be developed as a niche financial centre, leveraging its living environment and tourism infrastructure to focus on fintech, wealth management, and green finance, and serving as a testing ground for future financial models.

Investor confidence key to attracting capital Investor confidence key to attracting capital

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank (WB) have praised Vietnam's growth prospects and the growing confidence of investors following numerous positive reforms.
Vietnam Future Economy Summit to outline strategies for sustainable growth Vietnam Future Economy Summit to outline strategies for sustainable growth

A conference is on the horizon to explore strategies for Vietnam to sustain high growth and achieve sustainable development amid global uncertainties.
Vietnam urged to elevate standards to advance IFC ambitions Vietnam urged to elevate standards to advance IFC ambitions

Vietnam is well-positioned to develop an International Financial Centre (IFC), supported by its fast-growing economy, youthful talent pool, and strong manufacturing base. However, experts note that significant legal, regulatory, and administrative reforms are still needed to turn this potential into reality.
Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Singapore online finance firm Ant International is boosting support for Ho Chi Minh City’s bid to become an international financial centre, focusing on digital innovation and talent development.
Rare, beautiful, sustainable: the mark of iconic real estate Rare, beautiful, sustainable: the mark of iconic real estate

The Privé stands out as a rare riverside compound next to Thu Thiem, embodying the three defining values of iconic real estate: scarcity, beauty, and long-term sustainability.

By Nguyen Kim

Tag:
IFC international financial centre danang Ho Chi Minh City

