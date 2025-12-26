Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

December 26, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
With a well-orchestrated sustainable development strategy, The PAN Group has embedded environmental, social, and governance criteria as the guiding principle for all its operations, affirming its role in the journey towards responsible and transparent development.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) implementation cannot be effective without professional and transparent corporate governance. At PAN, sustainable development is not treated as a separate goal, but as an overarching strategy embedded throughout the entire system.

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

Steering PAN’s ecosystem towards sustainable development since its inception, group CEO Nguyen Thi Tra My said that no business can thrive or endure if it strays from the track, and that leadership must be fully aware of ESG’s role. “The diversity among PAN’s member companies in terms of history, scale, geographical spread, and leadership generations is what sets us apart in practicing sustainable development,” Tra My said.

Specifically, while the holding company has been established for 15 years, many subsidiaries have a history of 50–55 years, and the leadership spans several generations. Moreover, member companies operate in distinct business sectors, each with different scales, markets, and corporate cultures.

Addressing diversity, sustainable development at PAN is governed through a three-tier model: a sustainable development subcommittee advises on strategy; a steering committee for sustainable development is responsible for managing and supervising ESG execution; and an ESG department communicates and implements related activities across the entire organisation. Under this governance framework, both large subsidiaries and smaller companies are progressing on their own tailored ESG roadmaps.

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

For example, seafood processor Khang An Foods has committed to reducing CO₂ emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, based on the carbon quota allocated by the government. Meanwhile, Bibica, operating in packaged foods, has targeted a 32 per cent reduction in CO₂ emissions by 2030 compared to its 2023 baseline.

Driven by a unified vision, members of the PAN ecosystem are translating ESG strategy into concrete actions tailored to their specific business characteristics.

At Vinaseed, more than 21,500 hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice fields in the Mekong Delta were certified by international organisation Regrow Ag, achieving almost 82,400 tonnes of CO₂ reduction. The company was also granted the right to use a low-carbon green rice label by the Vietnam Rice Industry Association, paving the way for a new market orientation.

Elsewhere in the ecosystem, Lafooco has developed 455ha of organic cashew farming areas certified under USDA, EU, and JAS standards; and SHIN Cà Phê has established 7.6ha of organic coffee sourcing zones, also certified by the USDA, meeting stringent global requirements.

In addition to developing organic and sustainable raw material zones, PAN reduces its carbon footprint through energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption. In 2024, the group’s total solar energy output reached 3,770MWh, accounting for 3.5 per cent of total electricity consumption, and marking a 4.7 per cent increase over 2023. This figure is expected to continue rising, with a target for 100 per cent of PAN’s companies to install and use solar power systems by 2030.

PAN has redefined its approach to natural resources. In 2024, it reduced freshwater usage by 21.3 per cent, and recovered and reused almost 14,600 cubic meters of water. These results stem from the application of circular water reuse technologies, equipment upgrades, and scientific innovation across production operations.

In sustainable rice farming, PAN has transferred to farmers the alternate wetting and drying irrigation method, which has reduced water consumption by one-fifth compared to conventional practices.

It also maintains long-standing partnerships with farmers: Vinaseed partners with over 40,000 farming households and 220 cooperatives through a structured rice value chain, ensuring market access and improved incomes.

In addition to delivering value to investors and farmers, The PAN Group also provides livelihoods and employment for over 11,000 workers, including a significant number of ethnic minority employees at several member companies.

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

By Oanh Nguyen

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Pan Group ESG Corporate governance criteria Steering PAN’s ecosystem Sustainable Development Strategy

Related Contents

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Green finance offers 'passport' for Vietnamese construction, building materials firms

Green finance offers 'passport' for Vietnamese construction, building materials firms

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

Cathay Petroleum pursues global expansion and ESG excellence

Cathay Petroleum pursues global expansion and ESG excellence

SABECO’s major growth lever boost

SABECO’s major growth lever boost

Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy

Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam charts path to mature smart cities with AI at the core

Vietnam charts path to mature smart cities with AI at the core

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020