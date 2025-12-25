Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

December 25, 2025 | 13:20
(0) user say
On December 25, Masan Consumer Corporation (HSX: MCH) officially listed its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), a pivotal milestone in its strategic growth and value creation roadmap.
Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

This listing provides a catalyst to unlock new strategic opportunities for Masan Consumer and its shareholders. Listing on Vietnam’s main listing board positions the company to capitalise on structural tailwinds arising from Vietnam’s evolving equity market landscape in conjunction with executing its medium-term growth strategy.

The HSX listing will enhance market visibility and liquidity for Masan Consumer which will in turn enable broader participation from global institutions and domestic retail investors. The HSX listing is expected to attract long-term investors who value both dividend yield and fundamental growth.

The enhanced liquidity from the HSX listing is also expected to optimise MCH’s valuation which will also benefit Masan Group’s (HSX: MSN) share price. Furthermore, the listing provides the company a range of financing options going forward to fund expansion both domestically and internationally.

Vietnam’s anticipated upgrade to FTSE Emerging Markets status in September 2026 is expected to attract significant foreign capital inflows into Vietnamese equities. The HSX listing will position the company to benefit from this structural shift, offering investors exposure to a FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) leader across multiple categories. With power brands spanning 12 sizeable and growing categories, Masan Consumer is well positioned to capitalise on Vietnam’s rising middle-class consumption, premiumisation, and increasing popularity in Vietnam’s culinary cuisine globally.

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Danny Le, CEO of Masan Group, and chairman of Masan Consumer, said, “Masan Consumer’s listing marks the end of the first chapter and marks the beginning of a new value creation chapter. The key to unlocking the next phase of growth will be rooted in our Digital 4P strategy to consolidate our market position domestically and bring Vietnamese cuisine to every corner of the world. MCH marks the launch of a new Masan brand that aims to deliver ‘High Growth, High Dividend’. We look forward to creating enduring value for our long-term investors as we continue our mission to uplift the materials and spiritual lives of eight billion consumers.”

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap

Masan Consumer Corporation (UPCoM: MCH), a subsidiary of Masan Group, announced its roadmap to list on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) during the “MCH Roadshow – HoSE Migration Announcement” on December 4.
MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) issued a decision approving the listing of over 1.067 billion shares in Masan Consumer (MCH) on December 10.
MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

Securities firm Vietcap has assessed the prospect of Masan Consumer (MCH) on listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on December 25.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Masan Consumer MCH Masan Group Corporation HOSE listing stock market

Related Contents

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020