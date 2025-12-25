Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

This listing provides a catalyst to unlock new strategic opportunities for Masan Consumer and its shareholders. Listing on Vietnam’s main listing board positions the company to capitalise on structural tailwinds arising from Vietnam’s evolving equity market landscape in conjunction with executing its medium-term growth strategy.

The HSX listing will enhance market visibility and liquidity for Masan Consumer which will in turn enable broader participation from global institutions and domestic retail investors. The HSX listing is expected to attract long-term investors who value both dividend yield and fundamental growth.

The enhanced liquidity from the HSX listing is also expected to optimise MCH’s valuation which will also benefit Masan Group’s (HSX: MSN) share price. Furthermore, the listing provides the company a range of financing options going forward to fund expansion both domestically and internationally.

Vietnam’s anticipated upgrade to FTSE Emerging Markets status in September 2026 is expected to attract significant foreign capital inflows into Vietnamese equities. The HSX listing will position the company to benefit from this structural shift, offering investors exposure to a FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) leader across multiple categories. With power brands spanning 12 sizeable and growing categories, Masan Consumer is well positioned to capitalise on Vietnam’s rising middle-class consumption, premiumisation, and increasing popularity in Vietnam’s culinary cuisine globally.

Danny Le, CEO of Masan Group, and chairman of Masan Consumer, said, “Masan Consumer’s listing marks the end of the first chapter and marks the beginning of a new value creation chapter. The key to unlocking the next phase of growth will be rooted in our Digital 4P strategy to consolidate our market position domestically and bring Vietnamese cuisine to every corner of the world. MCH marks the launch of a new Masan brand that aims to deliver ‘High Growth, High Dividend’. We look forward to creating enduring value for our long-term investors as we continue our mission to uplift the materials and spiritual lives of eight billion consumers.”

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap Masan Consumer Corporation (UPCoM: MCH), a subsidiary of Masan Group, announced its roadmap to list on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) during the “MCH Roadshow – HoSE Migration Announcement” on December 4.

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) issued a decision approving the listing of over 1.067 billion shares in Masan Consumer (MCH) on December 10.