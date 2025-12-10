Vietjet launches mega year-end ticket promotion

From 00:00 to 23:00 on December 12, (GMT+7), when booking an Eco ticket and applying the code THANKS, passengers will receive a discount of up to 100 per cent of the ticket price (excluding taxes and fees), applicable to all Vietjet flights. The travel period is flexible from January 5, 2026 to December 31, 2026 (**).

The year-end spirit is rising across favourite destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. Double day 12/12 is the ideal occasion to treat yourself to a fulfilling trip, with a complimentary 20 kg of free checked baggage (*) when booking Eco tickets on international direct flights from now until December 31.

Vietjet continues to offer a range of flexible options for passengers to plan their travel and welcome the new year in their own way. Flying with Vietjet, customers can experience a fleet of new-generation fuel-efficient aircraft and professional flight crews, along with diverse hot meals and many unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000m.

The 12/12 sale is coming soon with the biggest discounts of the year. Hurry up and book your flight tickets and get ready for an exciting New Year's journey with Vietjet.

Thank yourself with festive flights, Let’s Vietjet!

(*) Terms and conditions.

(**) Specific flight times vary depending on the route. Not applicable during peak periods.

Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion To celebrate the resumption of Vietjet’s services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Con Dao from December 3, Vietjet is offering an attractive “Golden 3 Days” promotion with fares starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees).

Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season Vietjet is launching daily flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Manila from December 19 to celebrate the year-end festive season.