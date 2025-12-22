Corporate

HD SAISON strengthens position at APEA 2025 with Corporate Excellence Award

December 22, 2025 | 14:43
(0) user say
HD SAISON has won the Corporate Excellence Award for its achievements in technological innovation, sustainable growth, and contributions to Vietnam's consumer finance industry.

With nearly two decades of development, HD SAISON has firmly established itself as a pioneer in innovation and sustainable growth.

HD SAISON strengthens position at APEA 2025 with Corporate Excellence Award
Nguyen Dinh Duc, deputy CEO of HD SAISON, received the Corporate Excellence Award. Source: APEA

The Corporate Excellence Award, presented at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 (APEA 2025) on October 9 in Ho Chi Minh City, acknowledges the company's strong business performance and reaffirms its forward-looking vision within the regional financial landscape.

APEA 2025, themed "Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises", attracted 342 nominations from 16 Asian countries. Among the nominees, HD SAISON stood out for its ability to balance financial growth with long-term strategies anchored in technology and social responsibility, values ​​at the heart of what APEA seeks to highlight in heroic enterprises across the region.

To date, HD SAISON has served more than 15.5 million customers through a national network of over 27,000 points of sale, leading the motorcycle loan segment with a 35 per cent market share and remaining a preferred choice for consumer electronics financing at 24 per cent market share, as well as other consumer finance products.

In the first half of 2025, the company reported profits of $28.3 million, up 18 per cent on-year, with outstanding loans reaching $744 million, while its overdue debt ratio fell by 2.1 percentage points, a clear reflection of effective risk management and robust financial fundamentals.

HD SAISON strengthens position at APEA 2025 with Corporate Excellence Award
The Corporate Excellence Award presented to HD SAISON at APEA 2025. Source: APEA

At APEA 2025, HD SAISON was commended for launching the use of AI and digital technologies to analyse customer needs, recommend tailored products, and deliver personalised financial experiences.

These innovations have enhanced speed, accuracy, and convenience while laying the foundation for extending formal financial services to more localities, enabling workers and students, groups often underserved by traditional banks, to access much-needed capital.

A representative from HD SAISON remarked, “This award is a strong motivation for us to further advance digital all-in-service consumer finance, leveraging AI and future technologies to support millions of Vietnamese people- workers and students, especially in accessing financial experiences that are simple, safe, and designed for their everyday needs.”

Alongside these efforts, HD SAISON has placed strong emphasis on sustainable growth by introducing green finance products, supporting the purchase of electric motorbikes and energy-efficient appliances, thereby promoting environmentally responsible consumption.

The company has also invested in social initiatives in education and livelihood development, reinforcing its role as a business that creates lasting value for communities.

By combining digitalisation, green finance, and all-in-service consumer finance, HD SAISON has been recognised by APEA as a model enterprise embodying the spirit of being future-ready, an organisation that harnesses technology while creating sustainable value for society.

Its recognition at APEA 2025 strengthens HD SAISON's international reputation and underscores its commitment to driving consumer finance and digital transformation in Vietnam, a dynamic economy rapidly emerging as one of Asia's rising financial hubs.

Credit Saison to expand footprint in Southeast Asia Credit Saison to expand footprint in Southeast Asia

Leading Japanese credit card company Credit Saison, the foreign investor of consumer finance firm HD Saison in Vietnam, is showing its commitment in the Southeast Asian market, which will benefit Vietnam and Indonesia.
Consumer finance regains growth momentum Consumer finance regains growth momentum

Consumer finance firms have enjoyed a buoyant performance so far this year after facing a tough 2023.
IFC proposes $50 million loan to HD Saison IFC proposes $50 million loan to HD Saison

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is suggesting a $50-million loan to HD Saison Finance Co., Ltd., the fourth-largest retail finance company in Vietnam.

By Huyen Thuy

