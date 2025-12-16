Corporate

Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight

December 16, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
A Boeing 787 flight departing from Tan Son Nhat International Airport landed at Long Thanh International Airport on December 15., marking a technical flight of significant importance ahead of the airport’s first passenger-carrying flight,

Phase one of the Long Thanh International Airport has a total capital outlay of nearly VND110 trillion ($4.2 billion), with an implementation period from 2020 to 2026.

Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight
Flight VN5001, operated by Vietnam Airlines using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a load equivalent to that of a commercial flight, departed Tan Son Nhat Airport (SGN) and landed at Thanh International Airport
Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight
A ceremonial water salute was held to welcome the first technical flight at Long Thanh International Airport
Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight
The flight crew disembarked from the aircraft, completing the technical flight
Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight

Air traffic control, technical, meteorological, flight operations, and rescue forces were trained and deployed in shifts in accordance with operational manuals that went through multiple rounds of appraisal, meeting the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation
Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight
Ground technical staff inspected the landing gear system
Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight
The Boeing 787 was refuelled at Long Thanh International Airport before returning to Tan Son Nhat International Airport on December 15
Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight
A technical meeting on the flight was held at Long Thanh International Airport Central Control Room
Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Vietjet has begun construction of an Aircraft Maintenance Technical Center at Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

Long Thanh Airport has nearly 14,000 personnel and more than 1,000 pieces of machinery working around the clock, with many components running 3-5 months ahead of schedule to ensure operations can begin by December this year.
Long Thanh International Airport welcomes first Vietnam Airlines test flight Long Thanh International Airport welcomes first Vietnam Airlines test flight

Long Thanh International Airport has received its first commercial aircraft from Vietnam Airlines, moving closer to full operational readiness.

By Le Toan

Long Thanh international airport first flight

