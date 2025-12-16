Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight

A Boeing 787 flight departing from Tan Son Nhat International Airport landed at Long Thanh International Airport on December 15., marking a technical flight of significant importance ahead of the airport’s first passenger-carrying flight,
Phase one of the Long Thanh International Airport has a total capital outlay of nearly VND110 trillion ($4.2 billion), with an implementation period from 2020 to 2026.
|Flight VN5001, operated by Vietnam Airlines using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a load equivalent to that of a commercial flight, departed Tan Son Nhat Airport (SGN) and landed at Thanh International Airport
|A ceremonial water salute was held to welcome the first technical flight at Long Thanh International Airport
|The flight crew disembarked from the aircraft, completing the technical flight
Air traffic control, technical, meteorological, flight operations, and rescue forces were trained and deployed in shifts in accordance with operational manuals that went through multiple rounds of appraisal, meeting the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation
|Ground technical staff inspected the landing gear system
|The Boeing 787 was refuelled at Long Thanh International Airport before returning to Tan Son Nhat International Airport on December 15
|A technical meeting on the flight was held at Long Thanh International Airport Central Control Room
By Le Toan