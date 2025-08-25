Corporate

Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day

August 25, 2025 | 16:27
(0) user say
Hanoi’s skies lit up with impressive aerial displays as aircraft rehearsed for the upcoming 80th National Day military parade, drawing crowds and showcasing the country’s military aviation capabilities.

On the morning of August 24, thousands of spectators gathered at Ba Dinh Square and along nearby streets to watch the rehearsal. The flight plan for the parade featured nine formations with around 30 aircraft, including helicopters, CASA 295, CASA 212i, Yak-130, L-39NG, and SU-30MK2 jets.

Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day
Doc Lap street was already packed with people and vehicles from 7am
Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day
Many visitors from other provinces joined in the excitement of the upcoming National Day's rehearsals
Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day
Helicopters made their first pass over Ba Dinh Square around 8.am
Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day
Three CASA C-295 aircraft, each over 24 m long with a wingspan of nearly 26 m and height of 8.6 m, and able to carry up to 71 passengers or 23 tonnes of cargo
Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day
Four L-39NG aircraft appeared in a stepped formation
Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day
The Yak-130 flew two different formations as they passed: first, six aircraft in an A-shaped formation, followed by three jets performing a split manoeuvre
Hanoians excited to watch aircraft perform at Ba Dinh square
The Su-30MK2 squadron flew over Ba Dinh Square in a five-aircraft formation, then split off in three directions
Hanoians excited to watch aircraft perform at Ba Dinh square
The middle aircraft performed a vertical climb straight into the sky
Hanoians excited to watch aircraft perform at Ba Dinh square
10 helicopters carrying Vietnamese national flags flew from Hoa Lac Airport to Ba Dinh Square for a second pass
Hanoians excited to watch aircraft perform at Ba Dinh square
After 10 AM, the weather cleared up, allowing people to view the aircraft from all angles under a crisp clear sky
New hospital facilities being inaugurated to mark 80th National Day New hospital facilities being inaugurated to mark 80th National Day

Two major healthcare facilities in Hanoi will be inaugurated this month as part of nationwide celebrations marking the 80th National Day.
Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day

Over recent weeks in August, more than 15,000 soldiers assembled at the National Military Training Centre 4 in Hanoi’s My Duc district for a large-scale rehearsal, supported by artillery units, specialised vehicles, and police forces.
Hanoi breaks ground on Ngoc Hoi Bridge to boost regional connectivity Hanoi breaks ground on Ngoc Hoi Bridge to boost regional connectivity

Hanoi has broken ground on a major bridge development over the Red River, strengthening regional connectivity and marking National Day celebrations.

By Duc Thanh - Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
National Day aircrafts

Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends

CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

