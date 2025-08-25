Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day

On the morning of August 24, thousands of spectators gathered at Ba Dinh Square and along nearby streets to watch the rehearsal. The flight plan for the parade featured nine formations with around 30 aircraft, including helicopters, CASA 295, CASA 212i, Yak-130, L-39NG, and SU-30MK2 jets.

Doc Lap street was already packed with people and vehicles from 7am

Many visitors from other provinces joined in the excitement of the upcoming National Day's rehearsals

Helicopters made their first pass over Ba Dinh Square around 8.am

Three CASA C-295 aircraft, each over 24 m long with a wingspan of nearly 26 m and height of 8.6 m, and able to carry up to 71 passengers or 23 tonnes of cargo

Four L-39NG aircraft appeared in a stepped formation

The Yak-130 flew two different formations as they passed: first, six aircraft in an A-shaped formation, followed by three jets performing a split manoeuvre

The Su-30MK2 squadron flew over Ba Dinh Square in a five-aircraft formation, then split off in three directions

The middle aircraft performed a vertical climb straight into the sky

10 helicopters carrying Vietnamese national flags flew from Hoa Lac Airport to Ba Dinh Square for a second pass

After 10 AM, the weather cleared up, allowing people to view the aircraft from all angles under a crisp clear sky

New hospital facilities being inaugurated to mark 80th National Day Two major healthcare facilities in Hanoi will be inaugurated this month as part of nationwide celebrations marking the 80th National Day.

Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day Over recent weeks in August, more than 15,000 soldiers assembled at the National Military Training Centre 4 in Hanoi’s My Duc district for a large-scale rehearsal, supported by artillery units, specialised vehicles, and police forces.