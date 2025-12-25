Corporate

Tax sector wraps up 2025 and sets priorities for next year

December 25, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
The tax authorities closed 2025 with record revenue collections and digital adoption while outlining key priorities for 2026, including expanding the tax base, preventing revenue losses, and improving taxpayer services.

On December 24, the Department of Tax held a conference to review 2025 tax administration performance and conclude a 60-day campaign moving business households from presumptive taxation to self-declaration. The event was attended by Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang and Vice Minister Cao Anh Tuan, highlighting the sector’s focus on implementing key policies of the Party and state while strengthening revenue collection.

Director general of the Department of Tax Mai Xuan Thanh said, by the end of September, total collections had reached VND1.72 quadrillion ($68.8 billion), fulfilling all the assigned estimate.

“By December 14, revenues had reached VND2.15 quadrillion ($86 billion), fulfilling the revenue collection task as directed by the prime minister. These milestones reflect the relentless efforts of the tax sector,” he said.

By the end of December, total tax collections are estimated at VND2.24 quadrillion ($89.5 billion), exceeding the National Assembly’s target by over 30 per cent and up 27.6 per cent from 2024. Domestic revenue is projected at VND2.19 quadrillion ($87.5 billion), representing 98 per cent of total collections, 31.4 per cent above the target and more than 29 per cent higher than last year.

“All 34 cities and provinces are assessed as having exceeded their assigned state budget revenue estimates,” Thanh said. “This marks the first time that revenues managed by the tax authorities have surpassed the VND2 quadrillion ($80 billion) threshold, representing a major step forward in revenue scale after 80 years of establishment and development.”

Hanoi recorded collections of VND631 trillion ($25 billion), exceeding the estimate by more than 32 per cent, while Ho Chi Minh City reached VND606 trillion ($24 billion), surpassing the estimate by almost 21 per cent.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang directs tax sector to prevent revenue losses
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang praised the tax sector’s performance in 2025, noting a major organisational restructuring that reduced the number of focal units from more than 4,000 to just over 700. The reorganised units quickly stabilised, ensuring smooth implementation of tasks.

“The tax sector has made strong progress in digital transformation in tax administration and taxpayer support,” he said.

This progress is reflected in the widespread adoption of digital platforms, with over 13 million downloads of the eTax Mobile application since its launch, and about 345,750 business establishments registering to use electronic invoices generated from point-of-sale systems.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang directs tax sector to prevent revenue losses
Minister Thang presenting the Third-Class Labour Medal to the the Department of Tax

The year 2026 marks the 14th National Congress of the Party and serves as a preparatory year for the 2026–2030 five-year socioeconomic development plan.

“With the goal of rapid and sustainable growth, driven by science, technology, innovation, and high-quality workers, the finance sector, particularly tax, faces a heavy workload,” Minister Thang said, urging the sector to mobilise resources from the start of the year.

He called on tax authorities to implement directives to meet 2026 revenue targets, building a foundation for the 2026–2030 period.

“The tax sector must review and expand the tax base while preventing revenue losses,” he added, stressing coordination with authorities, including public security agencies, to investigate violations, enhance deterrence, and support a fair business environment that encourages investment and growth.

“To build a service-oriented administration centred on citizens and businesses, the tax sector must renew its mindset and service delivery, streamline procedures, shorten processing times, and improve public tax services. Communication and taxpayer support should be proactive and tailored, with policy information provided clearly and promptly, challenges addressed early, and taxpayer satisfaction as the key measure of effectiveness,” said Minister Thang.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang directs tax sector to prevent revenue losses

Thanh said, “The positive results achieved by the tax sector in 2025 provides an important foundation for the entire tax sector to continue striving forward and to perform even better in the new phase, contributing to the realisation of Vietnam’s aspiration for rapid, sustainable and strong national development.”

As 2026 marks the start of the 2026–2030 five-year plan, the tax sector faces significant challenges and will follow the guidance of the Party, the government, and the Ministry of Finance.

Under the minister’s direction, the Department of Tax will turn these guidelines into clear plans and actions, assigning responsibilities across leadership and staff to ensure the sector meets its targets and obligations for the year.

National Assembly reviews amendments to personal income tax law

The National Assembly is reviewing amendments to the Law on Personal Income Tax that aim to lower key rates and create a more balanced, progressive tax structure.
Vietnam raises taxable revenue threshold for household businesses to VND500 million

The National Assembly on December 10 approved the amended Personal Income Tax Law with more than 92 per cent of votes in favour, marking a major tax reform that sharply increases the taxable revenue threshold for household businesses to VND500 million ($20,000) per year, five times higher than today, and exempts about 90 per cent of them from paying tax.
Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam is set for a major tax overhaul as nearly five million household businesses shift from presumptive taxation to self-declaration, a move aimed at boosting transparency, reducing revenue loss, and supporting business growth.

By Nguyen Huong

ptbv2020