Fusion to debut two landmark hotels in early 2026

Fusion to launch two landmark hotels in early 2026

Located in two of Vietnam's most historic and internationally recognised tourist destinations, these hotel openings mark the next chapter in Fusion Hotel Group's ambitious expansion and strengthen its leadership role in the country's dynamic hospitality landscape.

Located at the corner of Lieu Giai and Doi Can in Hanoi, LÈGACY Hanoi – A Fusion Original is a vibrant urban retreat, just a five-minute walk from the popular West Lake. It offers 220 rooms designed for modern explorers seeking creativity and energy. The hotel seamlessly blends contemporary design with the city's rich cultural heritage, offering an immersive experience where art, architecture, and storytelling come to life.

Designed as a living gallery, artwork and decor grace the lobby, lounges, restaurants, corridors, and guest rooms, featuring motifs such as lotus flowers, cranes, and the mountains and forests of Vietnam. Each guest room combines elegant interiors and panoramic views of either the city skyline or the lake, ensuring a stay that is both memorable and rejuvenating.

Wellness is at the forefront, aligned with Fusion's well-established service philosophy, which features locally sourced treatment ingredients, a dedicated onsen, and curated relaxation experiences. The dining offers modern interpretations of authentic Vietnamese cuisine, reflecting Hanoi's rich and diverse culinary heritage.

The decor at the Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection

In Hue, the Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection will offer a refined retreat, blending the city's historical charm with contemporary wellness experiences. The hotel's interiors draw inspiration from the famous Indochina style, paying tribute to Hue's rich heritage with elegant natural wood furniture that evokes traditional Vietnamese design.

Located on Hung Vuong on the southern bank of the Huong River, the hotel offers sweeping views of the iconic Truong Tien Bridge and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Comprising two towers with 161 rooms, it combines historical character with contemporary elements that reflect Fusion's signature style, creating an inspirational lifestyle destination.

Upon opening, the hotel will feature full-service amenities, including multiple dining venues, spa and wellness facilities, and events industry spaces for up to 250 guests.

These additions underscore Fusion's commitment to providing diverse, wellness-focused experiences for urban travellers, while strengthening its reputation as a pioneer in comprehensive hospitality. With 18 properties already operating across Vietnam and Thailand, Fusion is on track to expand to 50 properties across Asia-Pacific by 2028.

"Vietnam has always been at the heart of Fusion's story. These new openings reflect our deep commitment to the country's vibrant cities and natural landscapes, and our ambition to continue shaping Vietnam's hospitality sector through wellness, authenticity, and innovative design," said Christopher Hur, CEO of Fusion Hotel Group.

