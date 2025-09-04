A Timeless wedding at Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa

The resort offers the ideal venue for grand celebrations, intimate meetings, corporate gatherings, and special occasions. With a seamless blend of modern elegance and authentic local charm, its event spaces ensure each gathering is inspiring, distinctive, and unforgettable.

Celebrate your special day in private and stylish style at Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa. It is an ideal choice for many foreign and local couples as the hotel creates a heartfelt, family-like atmosphere surrounded by the captivating beauty of ancient Hoi An.

To make your day memorable and your happiness last forever, energise with locally sourced catering and creative breaks, and meet the resort planner to see everything from venue décor to group outings in the ancient town.

Besides well-organised private parties, Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa often hosts a 650-guest gala dinner in an outdoor venue, romantically framed by the tropical beauties of Cua Dai beach and Hoai River. Its Hoi An event space is located on the same floor, allowing for a seamless flow from venues.

Couples can take a romantic sunset walk, share vows by the ocean, then enjoy a cosy dinner with your families and friends under the stars.

With a perfect, romantic, and charming location just a short drive to Hoi An, a charming destination where beautiful silk lanterns light up the streets each evening, Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa offers 193 suite rooms, featuring private balconies, and 25 three- to five-bedroom villas with private pools for an unforgettable family or group holiday.

You can make use of the fitness centre, lounge by one of the breathtaking infinity pools, treat yourself to a massage, and immerse yourself in the local culture at Renaissance Hoi An

The Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa offers a special Dream Wedding Experience package from $140 each for a timeless wedding ceremony. The package includes a luxury wedding ceremony and party with fresh flower decorations, a wedding cake and bouquet, a romantic dinner with cocktails and canapés, and free flow of drinks for two hours with soft drink, fruit juice, local beers, and wines.

In addition, the resort offers one night honeymoon accommodation in the Junior Suite, and free bus between the resort and airport.

Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa - Block 6, Phuoc Hai, Cua Dai, Hoi An

Tel: +84 235 375 3333

E. rhi.dadha.sales@renaissancehotels.com