Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card

Presented at AmCham’s annual Giving Thanks Dinner as part of the AmCham ESG Impact Showcase & Awards 2025, the award recognises the card’s innovative use of payment technology to advance sustainable development and empower consumers in Vietnam.

The Techcombank Visa Eco Card – the first eco-friendly card in Vietnam – redefines the value of daily spending by giving cardholders instant, transparent insight into their environmental footprint. Using Visa’s proprietary category-based carbon model (Visa Sustainability Index), every eligible transaction is immediately converted into an estimated carbon value, which is displayed directly within the Techcombank Mobile app. This unprecedented transparency helps customers make informed choices and ensures every spend is meaningful.

The Eco Card is designed to simplify sustainable living while maximising customer value:

• Effortless climate action: Cardholders can seamlessly neutralise their carbon footprint by opting to offset their estimated emissions through curated, high-impact environmental projects in Vietnam, such as the Bac Lieu Wind Power project.

• Exclusive green rewards: Users unlock exclusive rewards and benefits tailored for eco-friendly purchases and enjoy access to leading green mobility services, including Xanh SM and the Ho Chi Minh City Metro, making low-emission lifestyles more accessible and rewarding.

• Sustainable design: The card reduces plastic waste by offering a virtual-first approach and physical cards made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

The card’s impact is already notable, demonstrating the power of collective consumer action: more than 157,000 kg of carbon has been offset to date – equivalent to planting 2,670 trees. With features such as U Point offsets, Autopay, and round‑up donations, cardholders can effortlessly amplify their positive footprint.

“We are honoured that the Techcombank Visa Eco Card has been recognised by AmCham with the ESG Tech Innovation Award. This reflects the shared commitment of Visa and Techcombank to use payment technology to help Vietnamese consumers live more sustainably. The Eco Card shows how collaboration can make daily transactions meaningful for the environment,” said Dung Dang, country manager for Visa Vietnam and Laos.

Nguyen Van Linh, vice chief of the Retail Banking Group at Techcombank, added, “The strong adoption of the Eco Card proves that our customers are actively seeking ways to make their money matter. Through our partnership with Visa, we have created a transparent, valuable, and responsible payment solution that not only supports a greener Vietnam but also gives cardholders the tools to manage their impact effortlessly.”

This initiative supports Visa’s global commitment to achieving net‑zero emissions by 2040 while delivering measurable impact in Vietnam. Together, Techcombank and Visa are making sustainable living the default choice – empowering every customer to make every spend meaningful.

