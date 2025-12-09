Corporate

Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card

December 09, 2025 | 12:16
(0) user say
Visa and Techcombank have been jointly honoured with the prestigious 2025 AmCham ESG Tech Innovation Award for their groundbreaking Techcombank Visa Eco Card.
Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card

Presented at AmCham’s annual Giving Thanks Dinner as part of the AmCham ESG Impact Showcase & Awards 2025, the award recognises the card’s innovative use of payment technology to advance sustainable development and empower consumers in Vietnam.

The Techcombank Visa Eco Card – the first eco-friendly card in Vietnam – redefines the value of daily spending by giving cardholders instant, transparent insight into their environmental footprint. Using Visa’s proprietary category-based carbon model (Visa Sustainability Index), every eligible transaction is immediately converted into an estimated carbon value, which is displayed directly within the Techcombank Mobile app. This unprecedented transparency helps customers make informed choices and ensures every spend is meaningful.

The Eco Card is designed to simplify sustainable living while maximising customer value:

Effortless climate action: Cardholders can seamlessly neutralise their carbon footprint by opting to offset their estimated emissions through curated, high-impact environmental projects in Vietnam, such as the Bac Lieu Wind Power project.

Exclusive green rewards: Users unlock exclusive rewards and benefits tailored for eco-friendly purchases and enjoy access to leading green mobility services, including Xanh SM and the Ho Chi Minh City Metro, making low-emission lifestyles more accessible and rewarding.

Sustainable design: The card reduces plastic waste by offering a virtual-first approach and physical cards made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card

The card’s impact is already notable, demonstrating the power of collective consumer action: more than 157,000 kg of carbon has been offset to date – equivalent to planting 2,670 trees. With features such as U Point offsets, Autopay, and round‑up donations, cardholders can effortlessly amplify their positive footprint.

“We are honoured that the Techcombank Visa Eco Card has been recognised by AmCham with the ESG Tech Innovation Award. This reflects the shared commitment of Visa and Techcombank to use payment technology to help Vietnamese consumers live more sustainably. The Eco Card shows how collaboration can make daily transactions meaningful for the environment,” said Dung Dang, country manager for Visa Vietnam and Laos.

Nguyen Van Linh, vice chief of the Retail Banking Group at Techcombank, added, “The strong adoption of the Eco Card proves that our customers are actively seeking ways to make their money matter. Through our partnership with Visa, we have created a transparent, valuable, and responsible payment solution that not only supports a greener Vietnam but also gives cardholders the tools to manage their impact effortlessly.”

This initiative supports Visa’s global commitment to achieving net‑zero emissions by 2040 while delivering measurable impact in Vietnam. Together, Techcombank and Visa are making sustainable living the default choice – empowering every customer to make every spend meaningful.

Visa promotes digital payments with Cashless Day 2025 Visa promotes digital payments with Cashless Day 2025

Visa is reinforcing its commitment to Vietnam’s national digital transformation by partnering with the Cashless Day campaign in Ho Chi Minh City from June 14 to 15.
Techcombank clinches fourth straight win as Vietnam’s top retail bank Techcombank clinches fourth straight win as Vietnam’s top retail bank

Techcombank has once again been recognised as Vietnam’s leading retail bank, taking home a major regional award for the fourth straight year.
Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa has launched its 'tap-to-ride' contactless payment solution on Hanoi’s Metro Line 2A – between Cat Linh and Ha Dong – marking another step in Vietnam’s shift towards digital transport systems.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
visa techcombank AmCham ESG Tech Innovation Award Techcombank Visa Eco Card

