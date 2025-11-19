Corporate

GG Corporation unveils global-facing Living Heritage initiative

November 19, 2025 | 16:00
(0) user say
GG Corporation has launched the 'Living Heritage' initiative to honour the values, spirit, and knowledge shared by Vietnamese communities worldwide. VIR’s Bich Ngoc spoke with Luu Bao Huong, chairperson of GG Corporation, about its mission, objectives, and long-term vision.
Living Heritage preserves the finest values of Vietnam

Luu Bao Huong takes the stage at the IMMERSED jazz concert held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15

What are the key elements that comprise the Living Heritage initiative?

Living Heritage is designed as a comprehensive content ecosystem. It features the website – livingheritage.vn – as a central repository of self-learning resources and in-depth materials on inspirational Vietnamese figures worldwide. It includes an e-book, 'Living Heritage – The Universal Within', released globally on Amazon in both English and Vietnamese, and an annual international art event grounded in the philosophy of 'edutainment'.

For 2025, the highlight was IMMERSED, a jazz concert held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15. The event interpreted heritage through refined and expressive musical performances by Danish–Vietnamese jazz legend Niels Lan Doky, violinist Bui Cong Duy, and singers Thanh Lam and Ha Tran. The programme was crafted under the creative direction of Pham Hoang Nam, with music director Quoc Trung and costume designer Tom Trandt.

Living Heritage preserves the finest values of Vietnam

The performers and creative team behind IMMERSED

Together, these initiatives form an ecosystem that connects knowledge, inspiration, and art, bringing Vietnamese cultural heritage closer to audiences both domestically and internationally.

What motivated GG Corporation to embark on the Living Heritage initiative?

My inspiration came from observing how fulfilment and happiness are nurtured in Northern Europe, especially in Sweden. People take time for their inner world, live in harmony with nature, and place real value on mental wellbeing. It made me ask: why can they achieve this balance, while we have not yet?

Vietnam is home to many talented individuals who have achieved global success. I wanted to create a project that fosters pride among Vietnamese people and inspires future generations to confidently 'go global' – while also inspiring them to return and contribute to their homeland.

This thinking led to the e-publication 'The Universal Within – Vu tru của Tam', whose first series profiles eight distinguished individuals with international achievements. Their stories are simple but spiritually rich, offering reflections drawn from real experience.

Ultimately, the initiative is driven by a desire to create spaces where people can pause and nourish their inner life. In the digital age, moments of stillness have become rare. I realised my own reading, once intentional, had grown passive. It reminded me that civilisation, prosperity, and happiness all begin with the capacity to cultivate the mind. Having a quiet space for reflection – free from distraction – is, in many ways, a true luxury.

Why has Living Heritage chosen to emphasise spiritual and humanistic values in an age increasingly shaped by digital technology and materialism?

I have long been interested in neuroscience, psychology, and human development. As AI and digital technologies transform our lives day by day, many people wonder whether machines can surpass humans. In my view, AI can do many things, but it cannot replace the deepest aspects of humanity, our spiritual life, independent thought, and inner emotions. AI only learns from data created by humans, whereas spiritual values are gifts that the universe has uniquely bestowed upon humanity.

I used to be sceptical about this myself until I read the 'Three-Body Problem' trilogy. This sci-fi work, beloved by many prominent figures worldwide, posits that if humans do not understand themselves and preserve their spiritual identity, we risk being easily lost in a chaotic information landscape.

In the digital age, algorithms can lead us in endless loops of repetitive information, creating overload or even harmful effects. Even in music, many experienced artists face a similar challenge – being influenced by external 'noise' and losing the ability to turn inward.

History shows that sustainable civilisations share one essential trait. They protect time and space for the mind to rest, reflect, and regenerate. That insight helps us navigate the pressures of modern life. This is why Living Heritage focuses on honouring body, mind, and spirit – to help cultivate balance and human resilience in the digital era.

What core message does 'The Universal Within' aim to deliver, and how did you choose the individuals featured in its first edition?

The criteria for selecting the characters in the book are quite clear. They are all Vietnamese individuals who have achieved success in their respective fields, but success itself is not the only criterion. More importantly, they lead healthy, humble personal lives and possess rich inner experiences.

If a character has no notable achievements or voice, readers may find it difficult to feel inspired to listen to them. However, what we aim for is not glamour, but the richness of their inner world, the way they think, feel, seek balance, and nurture their minds amid modern life.

The first message that 'The Universal Within' seeks to convey is that every person has a unique inner world that deserves to be valued. When we understand that world, we also understand more about ourselves and about how to cultivate a life of true prosperity from within.

What made this year’s jazz concert a distinctive highlight of 'Living Heritage'?

Every year, my goal is to create a world-class concert. That standard is reflected not only in inviting exceptional artists, but also in the entire production process – from spatial design, sound, and lighting to the dedication of the creative and technical teams. Everyone involved must work with passion and sincerity. This is what creates a truly refined concert experience, even in an intimate venue of only around 500 seats.

Living Heritage preserves the finest values of Vietnam

Sir Niels Lan Doky performing at the IMMERSED jazz concert in Ho Chi Minh City

I am not preoccupied with ratings or labels; what matters is creating a 'universe of the mind' where artists and audiences can genuinely connect. It is a shared space of joy, presence, and co-creation.

IMMERSED took place for one night only, with no recording or replay. This exclusivity created a uniquely intimate experience for those present at that moment. Even though preparation time this year was short, and the programme was not broadly promoted, I still believe that true quality speaks for itself. When you do something really well, the audience will feel it and naturally share that value with others.

The Living Heritage project reflects our long-term mission to honour and preserve the authentic values that Vietnamese people carry with them around the world. We wanted to create something that connects generations – a space where lived experiences, knowledge, and humanistic perspectives can be shared and passed on in a meaningful way.

Living Heritage is designed as a multi-layered digital and cultural platform. First, we have the website, www.livingheritage.vn, which serves as a self-directed learning space. It’s a place where people can slow down, explore inspiring stories, and learn from influential Vietnamese figures.

Next is our annual digital publication series, 'Living Heritage'. The first volume, 'The Universal Within', was released at our inaugural event on November 15 in Ho Chi Minh City, with global distribution on Amazon. Through these publications, we hope to highlight individuals whose inner journeys are as compelling as their achievements.

Finally, we plan to hold international-calibre artistic events every year. This year's IMMERSED jazz concert brought together world-class musicians and embraced the philosophy of 'edutainment', creating a performance that was refined but also deeply engaging and transformative for the audience.

Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell to perform in Vietnam for first time Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell to perform in Vietnam for first time

Guitarist Bill Frisell, widely known as one of the most versatile players in jazz history, will perform for the first time in Vietnam at the "Bill Frisell: Summer on Guitar" concert.
Legendary saxophonist Kenny G to donate saxophone for charity auction in Vietnam Legendary saxophonist Kenny G to donate saxophone for charity auction in Vietnam

Legendary jazz musician Kenny G, during his upcoming tour in Vietnam, will donate a saxophone that he cherishes for auction to raise funds for people with difficult circumstances, especially children, in the country.
International Jazz Day 2025 Grand Finale to Light Up Abu Dhabi, a UNESCO Creative City of Music International Jazz Day 2025 Grand Finale to Light Up Abu Dhabi, a UNESCO Creative City of Music

The 2025 edition of International Jazz Day will be celebrated in more than 190 countries on April 30 , with Abu Dhabi selected as the Global Host City.

By Bich Ngoc

TagTag:
Living Heritage GG Corporation vietnamese community

GG Corporation unveils global-facing Living Heritage initiative

GG Corporation unveils global-facing Living Heritage initiative

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

