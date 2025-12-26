Tokio Marine Vietnam supports children with autism through art education project

Through the transformative power of art, the project creates bridges of emotional connection, sparks confidence, and empowers their journey towards community integration.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has surged globally. In 1970, the rate was 1 in 10,000 children; by 2000, it had risen to 1 in 150. Most recently, in 2023, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 36 children is diagnosed with autism, with boys facing a risk nearly four times higher than girls.

In Vietnam, data from the General Statistics Office (2019) estimated there were around one million individuals living with autism, with approximately 1 per cent of newborns affected annually. These figures underscore that autism is no longer a private family matter, it is a social issue requiring collective action. Timely and appropriate support is critical to help children with autism develop essential skills and emotional resilience. Without it, many risk missing opportunities to grow and connect with the world around them.

Art, with its unique ability to evoke emotions and provide non-verbal channels of expression, is a powerful tool for children with autism. Driven by this belief, TMIV initiated “Joyful Education" built on empathy and care.

Learning with joy, growing with confidence

The project embraces the spirit of learning through joy, aiming not only to provide the children with basic art knowledge and creative skills but also to plant seeds of positivity – helping children cultivate joy, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

In partnership with social enterprise Tohe, TMIV will implement the six-month programme (2025–2026) through a series of activities:

Three in-person creative art courses at specialised centres in Hanoi

Two online art courses for children with special needs national

One art exhibition showcases the children's artworks, fostering dialogue and community connection

The curriculum is built on three pillars: knowledge, skills, and emotions, guided by the philosophy “Safe Environment – ​​Shared Growth – Inclusion and Respect”. Each session opens a door to creativity, encouraging children to explore themselves and the world through shapes, colors, and textures – while confidently expressing their ideas and feelings.

Children in the project eagerly participated in the drawing lessons

Since November 2025, weekly classes have been held at three specialised Hanoi centres for children with autism: Sao Mai, Hand in Hand, and Hai Dang Psychological Education Centre. Each 90-minute session unfolds with a warm-up, storytelling, art creation, and a mini exhibition, ensuring a safe, stimulating, and respectful space.

Children openly express their ideas with tutors in the class

From shy glances to bright smiles, children gradually open up in each lesson – asking questions, sharing ideas, and creating vibrant worlds on canvas: lush green trees, blooming gardens, cozy homes, and vast oceans alive with marine life. The classroom is filled with positive energy, where every innocent idea is heard and cherished.

Children presenting their artwork at the end of each lesson in front of the whole class

Tokio Marine Vietnam believes that every art session and every painting is more than an expression of creativity – it is a lasting bridge that helps children with autism build confidence and integrate into the community. “Joyful Education” is not just an art education project; it embodies TMIV's commitment to “Inspiring Confidence, Accelerating Progress” on its journey to realising its corporate philosophy “To Be a Good Company”, contributing to a compassionate, inclusive, and sustainable society.

