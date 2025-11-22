CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

Photo: MoIT

The meeting and a series of related events took place from November 20-21 in Melbourne. Ministers and senior officials from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the UK participated in the session. The Vietnamese delegation was led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, accompanied by representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs and public security, as well as relevant units under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

During the two-day meeting, ministers and senior officials reviewed and aligned on a range of key matters, including the scope of issues for a potential upgrade of the agreement, Costa Rica's accession process, the initiation of accession talks with several other economies, and the overall implementation status of the pact.

Members also heard Vietnam present its plan and priority agenda for 2026, when Vietnam assumes the CPTPP chairmanship. Vietnam's proposal to establish a CPTPP Support Unit – aimed at addressing resource constraints in implementing the agreement – ​​received strong endorsement from all member economies.

Concluding the meeting, advocates adopted the Joint Statement of the 9th CPTPP Commission and engaged technical teams to promptly carry out the agreed tasks. They also agreed to launch accession negotiations with Uruguay, and to begin talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, and Indonesia in 2026.

On the sidelines, CPTPP – EU and CPTPP – ASEAN trade and investment dialogues were held – an initiative designed to enhance connectivity between CPTPP members, the EU, and ASEAN amid heightened global economic uncertainty.

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Minister Dien, actively contributed to discussions and was highly appreciated by participating members. Dien also held bilateral meetings with New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the EU to discuss shared concerns and promote deeper economic and trade cooperation.

In his remarks at the closing session, Dien invited member economies to attend the 2026 CPTPP chairmanship year in Vietnam. "Finally, I would like to extend a warm invitation to all of you to visit Vietnam in 2026, where we can work together to advance and realise the progress we have achieved so far," the minister said. "Vietnam is a country of breathtaking natural landscapes, a rich and distinctive culture, and a peaceful, friendly, and warm-hearted people. We are committed to delivering a memorable CPTPP chairmanship year – diverse, creative, and full of meaningful experiences – so that you not only work moments effectively but also enjoy unforgettable moments with our nation and its people."

The 10th CPTPP Ministerial Commission meeting is scheduled to take place in 2026, with Vietnam serving as chair and Australia and Peru as vice-chairs.

