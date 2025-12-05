Corporate

Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season

December 05, 2025 | 13:47
Vietjet is launching daily flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Manila from December 19 to celebrate the year-end festive season.
Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season

Flights will depart from Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) at 11.05 every day and land at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Manila) at 2.50 the next morning (local time). In the opposite direction, flights will take off from Manila at 3.45 and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 5.30 the same day.

On this occasion, Vietjet is offering thousands of 0 VND tickets (excluding taxes and fees) during the golden hours of 12.00-14.00 (GMT+7) every day and an additional 20 kg of free checked baggage for passengers booking Eco tickets on www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The offer applies to flights from January 5 to May 28 (*).

Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season

With exclusive offers from Vietjet, Manila is now closer than ever. From the dynamic capital of Manila in the Philippines, visitors can easily connect to famous beach paradises such as Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu to enjoy the bustling festival atmosphere, the unique culture, and rich cuisine of the island.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City is the most dynamic economic and cultural centre in Vietnam, famous for Nguyen Hue walking street, Notre Dame Cathedral, Ben Thanh market and diverse cuisine, bringing a vibrant urban experience, both exploring culture and enjoying modern life.

Every flight with Vietjet will be a happy experience with friends and family, inspired by the new, modern, fuel-efficient fleet with professional flight crews and heartfelt service. Passengers can also enjoy fresh hot meals, including Vietnamese and international cuisine such as pho thin, banh mi, and iced milk coffee, along with unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000m.

Fly to the Philippines, renew yourself, let's Vietjet!

(*) Specific flight times depends on each route. Note: Offers do not apply to some peak flight periods.

Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline

Vietjet has completed urgent software and hardware updates on its A320/A321 fleet, finishing ahead of schedule and reinforcing its safety standards.
New phase launched to support women-led ventures New phase launched to support women-led ventures

A national conference reviewed a flagship initiative for female-led startups and launched a new decade-long support program, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presiding.
Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion

To celebrate the resumption of Vietjet's services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Con Dao from December 3, Vietjet is offering an attractive “Golden 3 Days” promotion with fares starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees).

By Thanh Van

VietJet aviation flight manila Philippines

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

