DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

The company announced on December 24 that it had signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic, a Vietnamese distributor of testing, diagnosis, and screening solutions in areas including oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, infectious diseases, and forensics, strengthening DKSH Technology’s position in scientific solutions in line with its regional growth strategy.

Photo: DKSH

Founded in Hanoi in 2008, Biomedic has over 80 employees across three locations in Vietnam and generates nearly $15.25 million in annual net sales with strong profitability.

Biomedic works with a wide range of clients in the Vietnamese healthcare sector, including hospitals, testing centres, and fertility clinics, building on long-standing relationships with leading blue-chip companies. Through its equipment placement model, the company derives a significant portion of its revenue from recurring consumables.

"Over nearly two decades, we have built a strong track record connecting global biotechnology companies with our customer network across Vietnam," said Cao Tien Dung, founder of Biomedic. “Joining DKSH marks the next step in our growth.”

“Our existing customer base will create new opportunities for DKSH in Vietnam, while the Group’s strong sales channels will help us scale further. We are confident this move will benefit both our business partners and employees,” he added.

Hanno Elbraechter, head of Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said, “We are delighted to join forces with Biomedic. The company is recognised for its market-leading application and scientific workflow expertise, supported by a strong team of sales, service, and application specialists across northern and southern Vietnam. This partnership will allow DKSH Technology to further strengthen its position in Vietnam’s growing life sciences and healthcare sector.”

Photo: DKSH

The closing of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to certain conditions.

For 160 years, DKSH has supported companies in Asia and beyond through its Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology Business Units. The company provides Market Expansion Services including sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, and after-sales services, in line with its purpose of enriching people’s lives.

DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists. DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialised scientific and industrial applications.

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam Driven by regional trends, Vietnam's healthcare landscape is being profoundly reshaped. Ankur Pandey, vice president of business unit healthcare at DKSH Vietnam, spoke with VIR 's Bich Thuy about how stakeholders can help the country to capture future opportunities .

DKSH Vietnam spotlights sustainability trends in beauty and home care DKSH Vietnam has brought together industry leaders, clients, and partners in Hanoi to discuss sustainable innovation shaping the country’s personal and home care markets.

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam Market expansion specialist DKSH is deepening its footprint in Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods sector through a new partnership with Asian food and beverage giant Want Want.