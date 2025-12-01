Phu Tho emerges as northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub

The province has adopted a comprehensive strategy that combines international promotion, local development, and post-merger potential to build a dynamic and diverse tourism ecosystem. According to Phu Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province welcomed around 3.65 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025, including 95,000 international tourists, generating nearly $480 million in tourism revenue.

These figures indicate a clear trajectory of recovery and growth, providing a foundation for the province to capitalise on newly expanded administrative boundaries following recent mergers of neighbouring localities.

With the expanded territory, Phu Tho is now home to a rich system of historical and cultural relics, natural landscapes, ethnic communities, and hospitality infrastructure, creating the conditions for a multi-faceted tourism offer. The province is moving beyond traditional spiritual and heritage tourism, aiming to link destinations into regional circuits that combine historical sites, ecotourism, resorts, and community-based experiences.

“Our goal is to develop a dynamic and diversified product portfolio, combining high-end eco-resorts, multicultural experiences, and community interaction activities,” Bui Xuan Truong, deputy director of Phu Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism told VIR. “Tourists can enjoy kayaking on Hoa Binh Lake in the morning, fishing and sampling local cuisine in the afternoon, and end the day with cultural exchanges and relaxation at high-quality resorts.”

Looking towards 2030, the province aims to welcome 18.7 million visitors, including 7.3 million overnight stays and over one million international tourists, with projected tourism revenue of $960 million. Achieving these goals requires a combination of strategic investment, human resource development, and strong international promotion.

The province has already started actively participating in international tourism events. Representatives from Phu Tho attended the KITS International Tourism Fair in South Korea in July, showcasing a diverse range of offerings, from spiritual and eco-community tourism to resorts and meetings and events services. The event also gave local businesses opportunities to connect with international partners, highlighting Phu Tho’s aim to attract foreign tourists and investment in its tourism sector.

Tourism has been identified as a key pillar of socioeconomic development in the post-merger era. The expansion of administrative boundaries allows for stronger regional linkages, connecting the Hung Temple, the Xoan Singing heritage, and traditional festivals with neighbouring eco-resorts and leisure areas.

This connectivity creates seamless tourism circuits suitable for international visitors and large-scale meetings and events, enhancing Phu Tho’s attractiveness as a year-round destination.

Domestically, the province has implemented a range of stimulus activities to entice more tourists. These include promotional packages, linked itineraries, and events such as the 65th Vietnam Tourism Day celebrations. Local travel agencies, accommodation providers, and service operators are encouraged to develop new offers, increasing visitor numbers and spending in a short period.

In addition, Phu Tho is investing in workers to meet growing tourism demands. Professional training courses for tour guides, hospitality staff, and management personnel are conducted regularly. The latest initiative, held in November at Tam Dao, focused on enhancing service standards, destination management, and international hospitality practices, preparing the province to welcome global tourists with high-quality experiences.

Sustainable tourism is a key priority for Phu Tho. The province is developing green and ecotourism offerings linked to One Commune, One Product initiatives, leveraging its forests, lakes, hot springs, and traditional craft villages. Plans include expanding provincial and national tourist areas and integrating agriculture with tourism to create value chains that boost local incomes while preserving cultural and natural heritage.

Digital transformation forms a cornerstone of the province’s strategy. Initiatives include smart tourism applications, digital maps, multilingual audio guides, public Wi-Fi, and active social media promotion. Collaborations with travel bloggers and video content creators are designed to increase brand visibility among younger and international audiences, encouraging higher engagement and bookings.

By combining post-merger opportunities, product diversification, human resource development, and digital promotion, Phu Tho is laying the groundwork to transform tourism into a strategic economic sector.

With a clear vision towards 2030, coordinated investment in infrastructure, and a commitment to sustainability and professionalism, the province is well-positioned to become northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub, offering visitors unique cultural, natural, and recreational experiences.

