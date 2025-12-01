Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Phu Tho emerges as northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub

December 01, 2025 | 17:00
(0) user say
Phu Tho province is rapidly positioning itself as northern Vietnam’s emerging tourism hub, leveraging its rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and post-merger development opportunities to draw in domestic and international visitors.

The province has adopted a comprehensive strategy that combines international promotion, local development, and post-merger potential to build a dynamic and diverse tourism ecosystem. According to Phu Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province welcomed around 3.65 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025, including 95,000 international tourists, generating nearly $480 million in tourism revenue.

These figures indicate a clear trajectory of recovery and growth, providing a foundation for the province to capitalise on newly expanded administrative boundaries following recent mergers of neighbouring localities.

Phu Tho emerges as northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub

With the expanded territory, Phu Tho is now home to a rich system of historical and cultural relics, natural landscapes, ethnic communities, and hospitality infrastructure, creating the conditions for a multi-faceted tourism offer. The province is moving beyond traditional spiritual and heritage tourism, aiming to link destinations into regional circuits that combine historical sites, ecotourism, resorts, and community-based experiences.

“Our goal is to develop a dynamic and diversified product portfolio, combining high-end eco-resorts, multicultural experiences, and community interaction activities,” Bui Xuan Truong, deputy director of Phu Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism told VIR. “Tourists can enjoy kayaking on Hoa Binh Lake in the morning, fishing and sampling local cuisine in the afternoon, and end the day with cultural exchanges and relaxation at high-quality resorts.”

Looking towards 2030, the province aims to welcome 18.7 million visitors, including 7.3 million overnight stays and over one million international tourists, with projected tourism revenue of $960 million. Achieving these goals requires a combination of strategic investment, human resource development, and strong international promotion.

The province has already started actively participating in international tourism events. Representatives from Phu Tho attended the KITS International Tourism Fair in South Korea in July, showcasing a diverse range of offerings, from spiritual and eco-community tourism to resorts and meetings and events services. The event also gave local businesses opportunities to connect with international partners, highlighting Phu Tho’s aim to attract foreign tourists and investment in its tourism sector.

Tourism has been identified as a key pillar of socioeconomic development in the post-merger era. The expansion of administrative boundaries allows for stronger regional linkages, connecting the Hung Temple, the Xoan Singing heritage, and traditional festivals with neighbouring eco-resorts and leisure areas.

This connectivity creates seamless tourism circuits suitable for international visitors and large-scale meetings and events, enhancing Phu Tho’s attractiveness as a year-round destination.

Phu Tho emerges as northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub

Domestically, the province has implemented a range of stimulus activities to entice more tourists. These include promotional packages, linked itineraries, and events such as the 65th Vietnam Tourism Day celebrations. Local travel agencies, accommodation providers, and service operators are encouraged to develop new offers, increasing visitor numbers and spending in a short period.

In addition, Phu Tho is investing in workers to meet growing tourism demands. Professional training courses for tour guides, hospitality staff, and management personnel are conducted regularly. The latest initiative, held in November at Tam Dao, focused on enhancing service standards, destination management, and international hospitality practices, preparing the province to welcome global tourists with high-quality experiences.

Sustainable tourism is a key priority for Phu Tho. The province is developing green and ecotourism offerings linked to One Commune, One Product initiatives, leveraging its forests, lakes, hot springs, and traditional craft villages. Plans include expanding provincial and national tourist areas and integrating agriculture with tourism to create value chains that boost local incomes while preserving cultural and natural heritage.

Digital transformation forms a cornerstone of the province’s strategy. Initiatives include smart tourism applications, digital maps, multilingual audio guides, public Wi-Fi, and active social media promotion. Collaborations with travel bloggers and video content creators are designed to increase brand visibility among younger and international audiences, encouraging higher engagement and bookings.

By combining post-merger opportunities, product diversification, human resource development, and digital promotion, Phu Tho is laying the groundwork to transform tourism into a strategic economic sector.

With a clear vision towards 2030, coordinated investment in infrastructure, and a commitment to sustainability and professionalism, the province is well-positioned to become northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub, offering visitors unique cultural, natural, and recreational experiences.

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Despite a highly positive economic outlook in the first eight months, the government’s ambitious GDP growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent for 2025 now faces a bigger test: unlocking rapid growth from key provinces to meet ambitious national targets.
Industry leads Phu Tho's growth trajectory as agriculture adapts to volatility Industry leads Phu Tho's growth trajectory as agriculture adapts to volatility

A report released by Phu Tho People's Committee paints a bright socioeconomic picture with strong signs of growth, structural transformation, and rising production capacity.
Phu Tho charts a green path for sustainable development Phu Tho charts a green path for sustainable development

Phu Tho province is advancing an ambitious green-transition strategy, aiming to enhance investment competitiveness, expand renewable initiatives and position itself as a leading growth engine in the north.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Phu Tho province Tourism Hub northern vietnam culture heritage

Related Contents

Industry leads Phu Tho's growth trajectory as agriculture adapts to volatility

Industry leads Phu Tho's growth trajectory as agriculture adapts to volatility

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

Hong Kong Culture Sports Tourism Hub 2025: Policy Address Unveils Cash

Hong Kong Culture Sports Tourism Hub 2025: Policy Address Unveils Cash

Ca Mau rides post-merger wave to build on tourism fortunes

Ca Mau rides post-merger wave to build on tourism fortunes

Vietnam sets sights on regional leadership on 30th ASEAN anniversary

Vietnam sets sights on regional leadership on 30th ASEAN anniversary

Latest News ⁄ Timeout

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Phu Tho emerges as northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub

Phu Tho emerges as northern Vietnam’s new tourism hub

Ho Chi Minh City students shine in record-setting martial arts showcase

Ho Chi Minh City students shine in record-setting martial arts showcase

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020