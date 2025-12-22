Corporate

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

December 22, 2025 | 17:43
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Ministry of Construction to finalise the investment model for the North–South high-speed railway by the end of January, signalling a push to move the project from planning to implementation.
PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail
Photo: AI-generated image

Speaking at a national conference reviewing the ministry’s 2025 performance and setting priorities for 2026 on December 20, the PM said, “The railway is strategically critical to the country’s long-term development, not only for improving transport efficiency but also for unlocking new development corridors, strengthening national competitiveness, and supporting sustainable growth. Vietnam must move decisively from planning to implementation, starting with the urgent selection of an investment approach for this flagship project.”

“An immediate review of technical standards, regulations, and readiness conditions is needed by the end of December, paving the way for investor mobilisation and technology selection based on clearly defined national standards. Choosing the right investment model is essential to effectively implement resolutions adopted by the politburo, the National Assembly and the government,” he said.

PM Chinh noted that 2025 was the first year the Ministry of Construction operated under a newly restructured organisational model, following a merger between the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Transport that significantly expanded its responsibilities. Despite the heavier workload, the sector delivered major results in national infrastructure development.

Previously, in late October, the Ministry of Finance proposed that the government establish an advisory council to select investors for the $64.9 billion North-South high-speed rail scheme

Approved by the National Assembly in November 2024, the mega project will stretch 1,541 km from Ngoc Hoi Station (Hanoi) to Thu Thiem Station (Ho Chi Minh City), passing through 15 cities and provinces after recent administrative reorganisations.

Designed for speeds of up to 350 km/h, the dual-track railway will use standard gauge (1,435 mm) and accommodate 23 passenger stations and five freight stations. The undertaking is planned to use public investment capital and be implemented in phases, with feasibility studies beginning in 2025 and targeted completion by 2035.

So far, at least two major domestic conglomerates, Vingroup and Thaco, have formally expressed interest in investing in the mega project.

Criteria for investors of North-South Expressway disclosed Criteria for investors of North-South Expressway disclosed

The investors selected to develop the North-South Expressway will have to have successfully developed at least one similar project in an overseas market.
List of interested investors in North-South Expressway disclosed List of interested investors in North-South Expressway disclosed

Almost all 36 investors who are interested in developing subprojects of the big-ticket North-South Expressway are South Korean and Chinese enterprises, with two coming from France.
Two sections of eastern North - South Expressway open to traffic Two sections of eastern North - South Expressway open to traffic

Two sections of the eastern North - South Expressway, Mai Son - National Highway 45 and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay, were inaugurated on April 29.

By Nguyen Kim

TagTag:
North-South high-speed railway high-speed railway prime minister Ministry of Construction

Related Contents

VinSpeed Siemens sign high speed rail pact

VinSpeed Siemens sign high speed rail pact

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

Ministry of Construction ranks first in quality of public service provision

Ministry of Construction ranks first in quality of public service provision

Hyundai Rotem seeks cooperation with Vietnam on high-speed railway development

Hyundai Rotem seeks cooperation with Vietnam on high-speed railway development

Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law

Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law

