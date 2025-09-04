This vision was underscored at a scientific seminar on green transition in Con Dao, jointly organised on August 7 by the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies and Con Dao Special Zone.

Con Dao building a blueprint for island tourism

Speaking at the event, Le Anh Tu, Secretary of the Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee, recalled that even before its recent merger into Ho Chi Minh City, the former Ba Ria-Vung Tau province had placed great emphasis on Con Dao’s future.

“Since 2024, Con Dao has been implementing a project with 19 tasks. Fifteen have been completed, while the rest are under review for the next phase,” he said.

One of the notable outcomes is the shift in daily practices, with tourists being encouraged to move away from single-use plastics and plastic bags in favour of recycled products. At Hang Duong Cemetery, plastic items have been replaced by green gift baskets, while wastewater is now processed through a circular treatment system. These efforts, Tu noted, have helped raise awareness and reshape behaviours among both residents and visitors.

“This is a long-term process that requires the support of all stakeholders, from producers and distributors to consumers. A green Con Dao is not just about forest coverage or clear waters; it is about embedding sustainability into mindsets, habits, and actions. Every programme and policy must serve that purpose,” Tu stressed.

He also called on every delegate and tourist to act as an ambassador for this spirit. “This is what sets Con Dao apart. It is not about prohibitions or rigid rules, but about creating a distinctive identity. Visitors should enjoy the experience of green travel, whether by electric car, bicycle, or even horse-drawn carriage,” he added.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Thi Thuc Anh, vice rector and director of the Centre for Innovation and Creativity at VinUni University, underscored that Con Dao’s development pathway must be guided by the principle of harmony with nature. She stressed that conservation should be viewed not merely as an effort to preserve the island’s natural beauty, but as a foundation for creating sustainable economic.

“Con Dao is entering a new phase with a unique mission: to become a low-carbon heritage island, not only in Vietnam but internationally. Development here will not come at all costs. The island will pursue a path that aligns with nature, protects heritage, and pioneers the green transition,” she said.

Anh outlined key pillars of this strategy, including green mobility, renewable energy, a blue ocean economy, and high-quality tourism. By 2030, all transport on the island is expected to run on electricity.

At the same time, Con Dao is also pioneering solar and wind power, along with smart storage solutions, aiming for clean, autonomous, and stable energy supplies. However, these ambitions come with significant challenges.

Vu Minh Tam, an expert on green transport, warned that the rising number of visitors places increasing pressure on infrastructure and the environment. “Green transport, integrated with digital technologies, will be fundamental to building a true low-carbon heritage island,” he said.

Tam outlined five essential factors: supportive policies and management, green vehicles, energy and IT infrastructure, public and shared transport, and active engagement from residents, businesses, and tourists. Specific recommendations include issuing clear policies on electric vehicle transition, investing in charging stations, expanding public transport, and introducing dedicated lanes for bicycles and shared mobility.

Con Dao’s new status as a special district of Ho Chi Minh City from July 1 has opened the door to stronger investment flows, policy support, and deeper tourism linkages from Vietnam’s economic hub. These advances go hand in hand with infrastructure upgrades and service improvements, reinforced by green practices central to the island’s economic strategy.

A key initiative is a circular economy project established in 2022, with a vision to 2030, which focuses on resource management, waste reduction, and ecosystem protection.

Local enterprises are also translating this circular economy vision into practice. At Hon Cau, Greenland Travel Con Dao has rolled out a series of sustainable practices. Single-use plastics have been largely phased out and replaced with biodegradable or reusable alternatives, while water is now served in glass bottles. Organic waste is converted into fertiliser for landscaping, reflecting a closed-loop approach.

According to Luc Thi Mai Quynh, director of Greenland Travel Con Dao, staff are trained in energy and water conservation, food waste reduction, and in guiding visitors through conservation-focused experiences such as releasing baby turtles, planting trees, and cleaning beaches.

“Our goal is for guests to embrace a green lifestyle in a way that feels natural and comfortable,” she told VIR.

Hospitality operators are also stepping up. The Secret Con Dao has invested in a high-capacity filtration system to eliminate bottled water, adopted FSC-certified packaging, switched to corn-based amenities, and installed solar power.

“From the outset, our priority has been to reduce plastic waste and operate in harmony with the environment. By investing in renewable energy, eco-friendly amenities, and sustainable packaging, we aim not only to enhance the guest experience but also to set a benchmark for responsible hospitality in Con Dao,” The Secret Con Dao’s representative told VIR.

Six Senses Con Dao has also pioneered its Goodbye Plastic policy, bottling water in reusable glass, using bamboo straws, and operating an on-site Earth Lab recycling hub, saving tens of thousands of plastic bottles annually. Poulo Condor Boutique Resort & Spa, meanwhile, has adopted lemongrass straws and partners with the national park in environmental initiatives.

Even smaller hotels are participating through the Green Commitment programme, supported by local authorities and WWF Vietnam.

Jeremy Brook, director of Sales and Marketing Six Senses Con Dao

In recent years, sustainability has evolved from a bonus into a baseline expectation among high-end travellers. Guests visiting Con Dao seek pristine nature, and they want assurance their holiday contributes to preserving it. Increasingly, they ask us about single-use plastic elimination, community employment, and specific conservation commitments. This reflects that sustainable tourism is no longer just a trend but an integral part of luxury expectations.

At Six Senses Con Dao, we produce our own still and sparkling water in reusable glass bottles, completely eliminating plastic bottles. Around 80 per cent of our ingredients are organic and locally sourced, ensuring fresh taste while cutting transport emissions. Our Earth Lab gives guests hands-on opportunities to recycle, make soaps, candles, or compost kitchen waste. At the same time, smart energy systems – LED lighting, efficient air conditioning, and staff training on eco-friendly practices – ensure lower emissions without compromising guest comfort.

Undoubtedly. As more resorts open, sustainability is what creates lasting differentiation. European and North American travellers in particular value certified eco-practices and transparent conservation programs, while Northeast Asian markets prioritise health, wellness, and balance with nature. For many, the chance to enjoy “responsible luxury” is precisely why they choose Con Dao over other destinations.

To ensure Con Dao’s growth does not compromise its soul, we would recommend tax incentives for hotels investing in renewable energy and water-saving technologies; stronger public–private partnerships with the National Park to protect sea turtles, restore coral reefs, and conduct research; and developing a unified certification to ensure consistent sustainability standards across the island.

According to Con Dao People’s Committee, the island is now advancing a series of initiatives to reduce plastic waste, including community education campaigns and business engagement. These efforts are backed by the island’s plastic waste management plan through 2030, which sets a target of eliminating single-use plastic items in tourism.

A notable step was the launch of the tourism-specific plastic waste reduction handbook in March, a joint initiative between WWF Vietnam and the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands. The guide outlines recommended practices for tourism service providers.

Several facilities have begun adopting refillable bottles, water filter systems, and biodegradable amenities. The Secret Con Dao hotel uses eco-friendly materials for daily amenities and has replaced plastic water bottles with RO-purified bottled water. Similarly, Hoang Gia Con Dao provides water dispensers on each floor, and other hotels like Nicobar and The Mystery use reusable glass bottles and biodegradable packaging.

The island is developing circular tourism products aligned with its policy on no single-use plastics. Weekly tours integrate trekking routes with organised waste collection and reforestation activities, designed to engage tourists in responsible travel practices.

Luc Thi Mai Quynh, director of Sales and Marketing Greenland Travel Con Dao

At Hon Cau Island, we apply many green solutions in our daily operations. First of all, the entire accommodation system has eliminated most single-use plastic products; instead, we use biodegradable or reusable materials. We provide drinking water in glass bottles, and use paper bags and bamboo boxes. The waste treatment and sorting system at the source helps to recycle and utilise organic waste into fertiliser for the landscape.

At the same time, the staff is trained according to green standards: saving electricity and water, reducing food waste, and guiding tourists to participate in conservation activities such as releasing baby turtles into the sea, preserving sea turtles, planting trees to restore vegetation. Our goal is for tourists to experience a green lifestyle in a natural, convenient way without feeling constrained.

We are using solar power for lighting and storing rainwater for daily use. More importantly, we cooperate with the National Park to guide and educate tourists about sea turtle conservation activities, which is both a responsibility and a difference in Con Dao.

In the luxury segment, the green factor has become a clear competitive advantage. International customers, especially from Europe, North America, Japan, and South Korea, appreciate the environmental commitments of businesses. When guests see that each of their vacations contributes to the protection of sea turtles and supports local communities, they feel that their experience is much more meaningful. That is what makes us different from destinations that focus only on amenities but ignore the ecological factor.

Enterprises are willing to invest, but for Con Dao to develop sustainably, there needs to be a companion policy: enterprises really need the companionship of the government and related parties to develop a green Con Dao brand. We must certify and promote units that do the right thing. At the same time, a public-private partnership mechanism with the National Park to conserve turtles, restore corals and educate the environment is very necessary.

Le Thi Ngoc Cuong, director of Sales and Marketing AKYN Hospitality Group

Con Dao has witnessed strong growth in tourist arrivals. In the first half of 2025, the island welcomed around 396,000 visitors, equivalent to 64.7 per cent of the annual plan and on par with the same period of 2024. International arrivals reached 14,770, or 57.7 per cent of the yearly target, while total tourism revenue came to approximately $71.2 million, achieving 58.1 per cent of the plan and representing a 22.46 per cent increase on-year.

I fully believe that the green factor has become a core value for both Con Dao and its hotels to compete with other destinations as the island marks a significant change to be a plastic-reducing destination. Businesses of all scales are very conscious of limiting plastic waste, contributing to environmental protection and developing eco-tourism together.

I have noticed a significant shift in the demand for green accommodation from high-end travellers. Guests not only want a luxurious stay, but also want it to be experienced responsibly. They are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their trip, from energy and water usage to food origin and waste.

They expect hotels to proactively implement environmental protection measures, not just because of trends but because of core values. Being green is no longer an optional extra, but has become an important criterion for them to evaluate and choose accommodation facilities. They are willing to pay more for services that ensure sustainability, because this shows harmony with their personal values. They actively seek out green certifications or community projects that the hotel is participating in. Transparency in the hotel’s sustainable activities will be the premise to create trust and long-term commitment with this group of guests.

At the Secret Con Dao, we launch various solutions to preserve and protect environment, such as removing all single-use plastics and replacing with eco-friendly products as bamboo, glass bottles, processing organic fertiliser for the hotel’s vegetable garden from food waste, applying water and energy saving methods, among others.

Especially, in response to the ocean’s urgent call for help, since 2022, we host the ‘Save Turtles Run’ as a heartfelt community initiative where anyone can take action for nature through a simple yet powerful act. Running with the message that ‘every step we take, miles of green we make’, it aims to help preserve the island’s pristine beauty on its path toward sustainable development.

