Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

October 28, 2025 | 17:41
The opening ceremony of the 24th Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament – ​​Capital Security Newspaper Cup 2025, Number 1 Active Cup kicked off on October 26.

The event attracted nearly 3,000 players from 125 high schools, along with teachers, students, and fans. This year's tournament set a record, surpassing 110 teams from the previous season. The teams are split into 32 groups, including 29 groups of four teams and three groups of three teams. They will play in a round-robin format to determine the 64 teams advancing to the second stage.

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off
Delegates and guests performed the opening ceremony

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Binh, head of the Capital Security Newspaper 's Editorial Board and head of the Organising Committee, said, "I have just asked AI two questions. Are there any local football tournaments with more than 100 participating teams? The answer was the Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament – ​​Capital Security Newspaper Cup."

“Is there any groundswell football tournament that has been held continuously for 25 years? For this second question, ChatGPT took over half a minute to respond and gave three answers: one was a youth football tournament in Sweden, another in Australia, and the third was the Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament – ​​Capital Security Newspaper Cup.”

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off
Nguyen Thanh Binh raised the championship trophy alongside Number 1 brand ambassador Vu Phuong Thanh

He emphasised, “The 25-year journey of this community sports event reflects the tireless efforts of many generations of Capital Security Newspaper journalists, along with sponsors. Among them, Number 1 Active energy drink from Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group is the main sponsor, Vingroup is the silver sponsor, and co-sponsors include Dong Luc, Thanh Nam, Petrovietnam, and NK Media as the broadcasting partner.”

He sent heartfelt gratitude to Hanoi Department of Education and Training, Department of Culture and Sports, Hanoi Police, the Hanoi Football Federation, high school management boards, and all organisations contributing to the success of the tournament over more than two decades.

He also called for fair play, dedication, solidarity, honesty, and sportsmanship.

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off
Number 1 brand ambassador Vu Phuong Thanh (Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group) enthusiastically interacted with players from Van Xuan – Long Bien High School

Following the opening ceremony, the first matches kicked off amid an electric atmosphere. Xuan Dinh Stadium was filled with cheers, colourful flags, and excitement, turning this place into a brilliant football festival for the capital's youth. The flame of passion and fair play was ignited from the very first moments of the new season.

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Players recharged their batteries before stepping onto the field

Since 2017, Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group, through its Number 1 brand, has accompanied the tournament, bringing fresh energy to this youthful playground and encouraging young people to sharpen their minds and bodies, overcome their limits, live positively, and confidently pursue their goals.

After 24 seasons, the Number 1 Active Cup has become more than just a sports tournament. The tournament is a symbol of Hanoi's school culture, where youth energy is awakened, fair play is honoured, and the message of “positive life energy” continues to shine brightly in every match.

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion

Number 1 Energy Drink has released a new commercial television featuring rapper Den and its limited-edition Number 1 bottle with the slogan "Fuel the energy, persist your passion".
Tan Hiep Phat - three decades of serving society Tan Hiep Phat - three decades of serving society

Since its inception in 1994, beverage-maker Tan Hiep Phat has contributed to the prosperity of society and aspired to be the pride of Vietnam.
Tan Hiep Phat - 30 years of perseverance and breakthroughs Tan Hiep Phat - 30 years of perseverance and breakthroughs

Overcoming challenges, many beverage businesses have affirmed their breakthrough with synergy coming from a chain of links that have been persistently built over decades.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament Capital Security Newspaper Number 1 Active Cup Tan Hiep Phat

