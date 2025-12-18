Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

December 18, 2025 | 17:39
(0) user say
Vietnam is completing the legal framework to meet urgent requirements for policy transformation and enhancing disease prevention capacity.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed new measures to support disease prevention, equity, and sustainability in Vietnam after the National Assembly adopted three measures last week that will improve the wellbeing and resilience of the public.

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability
The WHO welcomed measures to support disease prevention, equity, and sustainability in Vietnam. Photo: VGP

According to the WHO, the changes will make a concrete difference to people's health and lives, expanding access to essential health services in line with the core principles of universal health coverage.

The first is the new Law on Disease Prevention which shifts the focus from treatment to prevention, addressing infectious and noncommunicable diseases, mental health, nutrition, and other key issues. It outlines essential tasks for government agencies to keep communities healthy and reduce the disease burden.

The second is the new Population Law for Sustainable Development, which responds to critical demographic trends, including population ageing, declining fertility, and the sex ratio imbalance. It aims to improve quality of life and support Vietnam's long-term socioeconomic development.

Thirdly, the National Target programme on Healthcare, Population, and Development (2026-2035) strengthens healthcare foundations, promotes disease prevention, and prioritises vulnerable populations. This programme is key to building an equitable and resilient health system.

WHO representative in Vietnam Dr. Angela Pratt commended the government for its commitment to improving the health of Vietnam's 100 million people.

"Vietnam has already dramatically improved access to healthcare, for example, expanding social health insurance to cover 95 per cent of people. Vietnam has taken further steps to prioritise prevention, equity, and sustainability. These initiatives align with national health strategies and global commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals," she said.

She added that this strengthens Vietnam's commitment to universal health coverage, population wellbeing, and resilient health systems, in line with SDG targets.

“The three measures adopted by the National Assembly this week will contribute to a healthier population, and communities that are more resilient, productive, and prosperous,” noted Dr. Pratt.

Expansions in healthcare more likely Expansions in healthcare more likely

Vietnam's healthcare sector closes 2025 with robust merger and acquisition (M&A) momentum. Major transactions from institutional investors demonstrate the market's depth, while establishing platforms backed by private equity (PE) pursue strategic add-ons and infrastructure expansion. The year demonstrated that Vietnam's healthcare M&A market operates on multiple growth vectors simultaneously.
Takeda continues health equity efforts across Asia-Pacific Takeda continues health equity efforts across Asia-Pacific

With the mission of creating better health for a brighter future, Takeda has advanced continuous efforts to deliver equitable healthcare for diverse needs.
Vietnam advances three-pillar strategy to prevent cervical cancer Vietnam advances three-pillar strategy to prevent cervical cancer

Vietnam is aligning with global efforts to reduce cervical cancer by advancing a three-pillar approach built around vaccination, regular screening and timely follow-up. The strategy reflects growing evidence that early prevention remains the most effective defense against the disease.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam healthcare laws programme WHO

Themes: Healthcare Platform

[Read More]

Related Contents

Stakeholders mobilised before new child safety rules take effect

Stakeholders mobilised before new child safety rules take effect

WHO, AIP Foundation launch new road safety partnership in Vietnam

WHO, AIP Foundation launch new road safety partnership in Vietnam

​​​​​​WHO regional director starts Vietnam visit

​​​​​​WHO regional director starts Vietnam visit

Vietnam makes remarkable progress in childhood immunisation

Vietnam makes remarkable progress in childhood immunisation

Why global standards matter in digital world

Why global standards matter in digital world

Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam’s net-zero future

Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam’s net-zero future

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

Worlds first AI orchestrator platform launches for healthcare

Worlds first AI orchestrator platform launches for healthcare

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020