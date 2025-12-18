Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed new measures to support disease prevention, equity, and sustainability in Vietnam after the National Assembly adopted three measures last week that will improve the wellbeing and resilience of the public.

The WHO welcomed measures to support disease prevention, equity, and sustainability in Vietnam. Photo: VGP

According to the WHO, the changes will make a concrete difference to people's health and lives, expanding access to essential health services in line with the core principles of universal health coverage.

The first is the new Law on Disease Prevention which shifts the focus from treatment to prevention, addressing infectious and noncommunicable diseases, mental health, nutrition, and other key issues. It outlines essential tasks for government agencies to keep communities healthy and reduce the disease burden.

The second is the new Population Law for Sustainable Development, which responds to critical demographic trends, including population ageing, declining fertility, and the sex ratio imbalance. It aims to improve quality of life and support Vietnam's long-term socioeconomic development.

Thirdly, the National Target programme on Healthcare, Population, and Development (2026-2035) strengthens healthcare foundations, promotes disease prevention, and prioritises vulnerable populations. This programme is key to building an equitable and resilient health system.

WHO representative in Vietnam Dr. Angela Pratt commended the government for its commitment to improving the health of Vietnam's 100 million people.

"Vietnam has already dramatically improved access to healthcare, for example, expanding social health insurance to cover 95 per cent of people. Vietnam has taken further steps to prioritise prevention, equity, and sustainability. These initiatives align with national health strategies and global commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals," she said.

She added that this strengthens Vietnam's commitment to universal health coverage, population wellbeing, and resilient health systems, in line with SDG targets.

“The three measures adopted by the National Assembly this week will contribute to a healthier population, and communities that are more resilient, productive, and prosperous,” noted Dr. Pratt.

