Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches

On November 15 in Hanoi, a session on optimising performance and recovery through sports nutrition brought together Vietnamese football coaches and performance specialists. The initiative is part of Herbalife Vietnam’s ongoing partnership with the VFF, launched in 2021, focusing on science-based nutrition to boost the strength, endurance, and recovery of the country's football players.

The session was conducted by Julián Álvarez García, member of the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board and a renowned sports science specialist and nutrition expert from Spain. With experiences in supporting elite athletes and top football teams for decades, Álvarez shared practical and evidence-based insights on sports nutrition for football players at all levels.

The training focused on several key areas, including designing football-specific meal plans to optimise energy and recovery; safe and effective use of supplements in line with NSF International and World Anti-Doping Agency standards, including product testing, auditing, and certification; hydration and nutrition strategies before, during, and after training; and managing athlete nutrition during travel and competitions.

Nguyen Van Phu, VFF general secretary, said, "Herbalife’s continued support has brought world-class sports nutrition expertise to Vietnam. We really appreciate this training session, which helps provide science-based knowledge as well as practical guidance for daily nutrition to strengthen players' endurance and performance on the pitch."

"This training is a part of our long-term strategic partnership with VFF with the shared objective of making practical contributions to take the country’s football industry to the next level," said Vu Van Thang, general manager for Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia. "We believe that being regularly equipped with practical guidance on how to apply science-based nutrition before, during and after training and competition, our football players will be enabled to enhance their strength and endurance to achieve optimal performance."

Herbalife Vietnam also supported the Vietnam Olympic Committee to organise another training session for Vietnamese sports personnel by Julián Álvarez García on November 17.

Herbalife has been a partner of the VFF since 2021. The company also partnering with the Vietnam Olympic Committee and Vietnam Paralympic Association since 2012. In addition to sponsoring athletes and sports organisations, Herbalife Vietnam promotes public sports events to encourage active lifestyles.

Since 2021, it has been the official nutrition sponsor of major marathon events such as the VnExpress Marathon, Tien Phong Marathon, and the Vietnam International Half Marathon.

