Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches

November 15, 2025 | 16:00
(0) user say
Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have held an advanced training session on sports nutrition to enhance player performance and recovery.
Herbalife Vietnam collaborated with VFF to organise advanced sports nutrition training for coaches and football players
Julián Álvarez García, member of the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board

On November 15 in Hanoi, a session on optimising performance and recovery through sports nutrition brought together Vietnamese football coaches and performance specialists. The initiative is part of Herbalife Vietnam’s ongoing partnership with the VFF, launched in 2021, focusing on science-based nutrition to boost the strength, endurance, and recovery of the country's football players.

The session was conducted by Julián Álvarez García, member of the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board and a renowned sports science specialist and nutrition expert from Spain. With experiences in supporting elite athletes and top football teams for decades, Álvarez shared practical and evidence-based insights on sports nutrition for football players at all levels.

The training focused on several key areas, including designing football-specific meal plans to optimise energy and recovery; safe and effective use of supplements in line with NSF International and World Anti-Doping Agency standards, including product testing, auditing, and certification; hydration and nutrition strategies before, during, and after training; and managing athlete nutrition during travel and competitions.

Herbalife Vietnam collaborated with VFF to organise advanced sports nutrition training for coaches and football players
Nguyen Van Phu, VFF general secretary

Nguyen Van Phu, VFF general secretary, said, "Herbalife’s continued support has brought world-class sports nutrition expertise to Vietnam. We really appreciate this training session, which helps provide science-based knowledge as well as practical guidance for daily nutrition to strengthen players' endurance and performance on the pitch."

"This training is a part of our long-term strategic partnership with VFF with the shared objective of making practical contributions to take the country’s football industry to the next level," said Vu Van Thang, general manager for Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia. "We believe that being regularly equipped with practical guidance on how to apply science-based nutrition before, during and after training and competition, our football players will be enabled to enhance their strength and endurance to achieve optimal performance."

Herbalife Vietnam also supported the Vietnam Olympic Committee to organise another training session for Vietnamese sports personnel by Julián Álvarez García on November 17.

Herbalife Vietnam collaborated with VFF to organise advanced sports nutrition training for coaches and football players
The Herbalife team

Herbalife has been a partner of the VFF since 2021. The company also partnering with the Vietnam Olympic Committee and Vietnam Paralympic Association since 2012. In addition to sponsoring athletes and sports organisations, Herbalife Vietnam promotes public sports events to encourage active lifestyles.

Since 2021, it has been the official nutrition sponsor of major marathon events such as the VnExpress Marathon, Tien Phong Marathon, and the Vietnam International Half Marathon.

Herbalife Vietnam helps organise send-off ceremony for Olympics-bound athletes Herbalife Vietnam helps organise send-off ceremony for Olympics-bound athletes

Premier health and wellness company Herbalife Vietnam joined with the Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) to organise a send-off ceremony for Vietnamese athletes, coaches, and officers bound for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.
Herbalife Vietnam supports national football teams for new season Herbalife Vietnam supports national football teams for new season

Herbalife Vietnam is working with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to meet with the country's national football teams to support players for upcoming games.
Herbalife Vietnam backs VFF’s national teams Herbalife Vietnam backs VFF’s national teams

Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) arranged a special meet-and-greet session during a training session in Hanoi on May 30 where Herbalife Vietnam employees and independent members engaged with the players from Vietnam's national football teams. Participants met with members of the men's senior team, the women's national tea, and the U22 men's national team

By Nguyen Huong

Tag:
Herbalife Nutrition HERBALIFE VIETNAM Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) sport nutrition

