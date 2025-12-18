Allen & Gledhill recognised as Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm

Oh Hsiu-Hau, managing partner of Allen & Gledhill (Vietnam), received the award at the Vietnam M&A Forum 2025

What does the recognition of "Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm" mean to Allen & Gledhill?

We are grateful to have been named “Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm” by VIR , Vietnam's leading international business and financial newspaper. This award is a testament to our clients' continued support and confidence in A&G Vietnam's M&A practice.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing Asian economies, and has seen increased intra-regional and international M&A activity in recent years. We are happy to have been a part of this growth, and will continue to serve our clients faithfully by striving to achieve the best possible outcomes for their businesses.

What are the company's commitments to supporting M&A deals in Vietnam?

A&G Vietnam remains committed to providing provision and value-added legal counsel to clients pursuing M&A opportunities in Vietnam. To do so, our M&A practice stays closely tuned to emerging economic trends in Vietnam, especially within high-potential M&A sectors.

Vietnam's economy holds significant growth potential, as reflected by its strong gross domestic product (GDP) performance and steady inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Vietnam's GDP surged by a remarkable 8.23 ​​per cent in Q3, the fastest growth rate in Southeast Asia, with industrial output – particularly manufacturing and processing – continuing to serve as a key growth driver. In addition, Vietnam attracted $31.52 billion in FDI during the first 10 months of 2025, with FDI disbursements reaching $21.3 billion in the same period.

This combination of robust GDP growth and sustained FDI inflows underscores Vietnam's position as a leading destination for global capital, which in turn is driving a notable increase in M&A activity across the country.

We expect M&A activity to continue rising across several high-potential sectors – including manufacturing and industrials (supported by heavy FDI inflows), renewable energy (following the launch of Vietnam's Power Development Plan VIII), and the digital technology sector (one of Asia's fastest-growing digital economies). Our M&A practitioners stand ready to assist clients who are looking to invest and do business in these high potential growth areas.

What are the key strengths Allen & Gledhill brings to M&A deals in Vietnam?

Our locally based lawyers always stay abreast of the latest qualified developments in Vietnam, and have significant on-the-ground experience as well as close working relationships with relevant local authorities. This enables us to provide our clients with invaluable perspectives and insights so we can support them in carrying out successful M&A deals in Vietnam.

In addition, our lawyers are supported by the expert specialist and regional resources across the Allen & Gledhill network known as A&G Asia, which equips them with specialised knowledge of how to handle various issues of increasing specificity and complexity that may invariably arise in cross-border M&As.

Leveraging our local expertise and the full resources of A&G Asia, we aim to continue supporting our clients' legal and corporate investment interests in Vietnam by delivering innovative and tailored solutions that drive successful M&A transactions.

