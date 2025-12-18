Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allen & Gledhill recognised as Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm

December 18, 2025 | 14:19
(0) user say
Allen & Gledhill (A&G) was recognised as an “Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm” at the Vietnam Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum 2025 on December 9, underscoring its strong expertise and track record in the Vietnamese market. Oh Hsiu-Hau, managing partner of Allen & Gledhill (Vietnam), spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's achievements.
Allen & Gledhill recognised as Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm
Oh Hsiu-Hau, managing partner of Allen & Gledhill (Vietnam), received the award at the Vietnam M&A Forum 2025

What does the recognition of "Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm" mean to Allen & Gledhill?

We are grateful to have been named “Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm” by VIR, Vietnam's leading international business and financial newspaper. This award is a testament to our clients' continued support and confidence in A&G Vietnam's M&A practice.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing Asian economies, and has seen increased intra-regional and international M&A activity in recent years. We are happy to have been a part of this growth, and will continue to serve our clients faithfully by striving to achieve the best possible outcomes for their businesses.

What are the company's commitments to supporting M&A deals in Vietnam?

A&G Vietnam remains committed to providing provision and value-added legal counsel to clients pursuing M&A opportunities in Vietnam. To do so, our M&A practice stays closely tuned to emerging economic trends in Vietnam, especially within high-potential M&A sectors.

Vietnam's economy holds significant growth potential, as reflected by its strong gross domestic product (GDP) performance and steady inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Vietnam's GDP surged by a remarkable 8.23 ​​per cent in Q3, the fastest growth rate in Southeast Asia, with industrial output – particularly manufacturing and processing – continuing to serve as a key growth driver. In addition, Vietnam attracted $31.52 billion in FDI during the first 10 months of 2025, with FDI disbursements reaching $21.3 billion in the same period.

This combination of robust GDP growth and sustained FDI inflows underscores Vietnam's position as a leading destination for global capital, which in turn is driving a notable increase in M&A activity across the country.

We expect M&A activity to continue rising across several high-potential sectors – including manufacturing and industrials (supported by heavy FDI inflows), renewable energy (following the launch of Vietnam's Power Development Plan VIII), and the digital technology sector (one of Asia's fastest-growing digital economies). Our M&A practitioners stand ready to assist clients who are looking to invest and do business in these high potential growth areas.

What are the key strengths Allen & Gledhill brings to M&A deals in Vietnam?

Our locally based lawyers always stay abreast of the latest qualified developments in Vietnam, and have significant on-the-ground experience as well as close working relationships with relevant local authorities. This enables us to provide our clients with invaluable perspectives and insights so we can support them in carrying out successful M&A deals in Vietnam.

In addition, our lawyers are supported by the expert specialist and regional resources across the Allen & Gledhill network known as A&G Asia, which equips them with specialised knowledge of how to handle various issues of increasing specificity and complexity that may invariably arise in cross-border M&As.

Leveraging our local expertise and the full resources of A&G Asia, we aim to continue supporting our clients' legal and corporate investment interests in Vietnam by delivering innovative and tailored solutions that drive successful M&A transactions.

UOA recognized for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City UOA recognized for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City

United Overseas Australia Ltd (UOA Ltd) has been recognized for one of 2024-2025's standout transactions, earning accolades for its latest move to strengthen its commercial real estate footprint in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.
Gamuda Land commits long-term investment Gamuda Land commits long-term investment

On the sidelines of the Vietnam Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum 2025 held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 9, VIR's Bich Ngoc spoke with Khanh Nguyen, general director of Gamuda Land Vietnam, about the company's outlook for the Vietnamese market.
Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance was recognized among the outstanding M&A advisory firms at the Vietnam M&A Forum on December 9, underscoring its growing influence in Vietnam's M&A landscape. Hugo Virag, managing director and co-head of Southeast Asia at Astris Finance, shares with VIR's Thanh Van the factors behind this achievement.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Allen & Gledhill Outsnading M&A Advisory Firm M&A Vietnam M&A Forum 2025

Related Contents

Daikin expands Vietnam presence with Anh Nguyen deal

Daikin expands Vietnam presence with Anh Nguyen deal

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

UOA recognised for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA recognised for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City

FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ CEO Talk

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Bioptimus unveils biology world model M Optimus

Bioptimus unveils biology world model M Optimus

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020