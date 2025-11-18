Corporate

Herbalife Vietnam supports Vietnam Olympic Committee with nutrition and training

November 18, 2025 | 15:20
(0) user say
Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) have held an advanced sports nutrition and performance workshop for coaches and performance experts representing Olympic-level athletes across multiple disciplines.
Herbalife Vietnam supports Vietnam Olympic Committee with nutrition and training
Julián Álvarez García, a member of the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board

The training was conducted on November 17 by Julián Álvarez García, a member of the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board and a renowned sports science specialist and nutrition expert from Spain.

This workshop is part of Herbalife's long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam sports through nutrition product sponsorship, athlete training, awards, and incentives.

The training focused on integrating nutrition science into athlete preparation, competition, and recovery cycles. Drawing on global best practices, Álvarez shared personalised approaches to nutrition that address differences in sport type, gender, and age, while ensuring safe supplement use and long-term athlete health.

Key topics included individualised nutrition strategies for multi-sport athletes; nutritional recovery and injury prevention techniques; safe and certified supplement use following international anti-doping standards; and hydration and energy balance management for elite-level performance.

With experiences in supporting elite athletes and top football teams for decades, Álvarez shared practical and evidence-based insights on sports nutrition for Vietnamese athletes.

Herbalife Vietnam supports Vietnam Olympic Committee with nutrition and training

Tran Van Manh, VOC's general secretary, shared “Science-based nutrition is essential for all athletes, especially those who are preparing for major international competitions. Training conducted by global experts like Julián Álvarez, along with practical nutrition support from Herbalife, helps our teams unleash their full potential to compete at international tournaments. On behalf of the VOC, I would like to express our gratitude to Herbalife Vietnam for its consistent and meaningful support to our athletes.”

Vu Van Thang, general manager for Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia, shared, "We are proud and delighted to support the VOC through both nutrition product sponsorship and nutrition and athletic knowledge sharing. These initiatives align with Herbalife's commitment to helping local athletes enhance their strength and stamina to achieve optimal performance at major regional and global tournaments, and supporting Vietnam sports to achieve long-term goals."

Herbalife Vietnam also worked with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to organise a training session for Vietnamese football personnel on November 15.

Herbalife Vietnam is the official nutrition sponsor for Vietnam's sports sector, partnering with the VOC and Vietnam Paralympic Association since 2012, and the VFF since 2021.

In addition to sponsoring athletes and sports organisations, Herbalife Vietnam promotes public sports events to encourage active lifestyles. Since 2021, it has been the official nutrition sponsor of major marathon events such as the VnExpress Marathon, Tien Phong Marathon, and the Vietnam International Half Marathon.

Herbalife Vietnam supports national football teams for new season Herbalife Vietnam supports national football teams for new season

Herbalife Vietnam is working with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to meet with the country's national football teams to support players for upcoming games.
Herbalife Vietnam backs VFF's national teams Herbalife Vietnam backs VFF's national teams

Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) arranged a special meet-and-greet session during a training session in Hanoi on May 30 where Herbalife Vietnam employees and independent members engaged with the players from Vietnam's national football teams. Participants met with members of the men's senior team, the women's national tea, and the U22 men's national team
Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches

Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have held an advanced training session on sports nutrition to enhance player performance and recovery.

By Nguyen Huong

HERBALIFE VIETNAM Herbalife Nutrition sport nutrition

