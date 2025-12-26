GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

Founded in France in 2007, GreenYellow entered Vietnam in 2020 with rooftop solar projects at the GO! Mall retail chain. Within a year, the group launched more than 40 renewable energy projects, quickly establishing itself as a key player in the country’s clean energy sector.

In 2022, GreenYellow Vietnam reached a rooftop solar capacity of over 100 MWp and acquired a 49.5 MWp solar farm in Gia Lai (formerly Binh Dinh), expanding its investment portfolio and strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector.

The company has also broadened partnerships with major firms, including rooftop solar and energy efficiency projects with MM Mega Market, tech companies such as Foxconn and Quanta Computer, and garment and textile manufacturers including GARCO 10, TAL Apparel, and Top Textiles.

GreenYellow has built an investment portfolio exceeding 210 MWp, completing more than 150 solar projects for around 100 clients. The company offers integrated solutions in Vietnam’s energy transition, including rooftop solar paired with battery energy storage systems (BESS), renewable energy certificates, energy efficiency services, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Over five years, GreenYellow has become a key partner for businesses, organisations, and government agencies. Its capabilities have been recognised with awards such as Vietnam Renewable Energy Deal of the Year by The Asset, Solar Company of the Year – Developer (Industrial) at The Solar Week Vietnam 2024, and inclusion among the Top 20 Leading Brands in Vietnam 2023.

GreenYellow’s focus on sustainable development extends beyond energy solutions for businesses to community initiatives.

Recently, the company donated rooftop solar and BESS systems to several schools in Tuyen Quang province. For the first time, schools without access to the national grid have been powered, improving learning conditions and supporting the education of the country’s next generation.

In Gia Lai, home to the Cat Hiep solar farm, GreenYellow has run scholarship programmes and distributed Lunar New Year gifts to underprivileged families over the past six years. The company has also participated for four consecutive years in the Foot for Hope charity football tournament, organised by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, raising funds for humanitarian projects nationwide.

Internally, GreenYellow promotes environmental awareness through Climate Fresk training and its annual EcoDay, engaging employees in activities such as waste collection and tree planting.

"We are proud to have contributed to Vietnam’s energy transition and sustainable development over the past five years," said Nguyen Xuan Thang, general director of GreenYellow Vietnam. "This achievement is the result of the dedication and efforts of our team, as well as the trust and support from our valued customers and partners. We remain committed to creating sustainable value for the energy sector and for the future of the country."

Aiming to support Vietnam’s transition to clean and green energy, GreenYellow continues to innovate and expand its range of energy solutions. Its model allows businesses to access efficient energy systems without upfront investment or operating costs.

Learn more about GreenYellow at: https://www.greenyellow.vn/.

