Ho Chi Minh City students shine in record-setting martial arts showcase

On November 30, 60,000 students from 165 schools across Ho Chi Minh City took part in a record-breaking Vovinam martial arts music performance. The event set a new category record for the largest live–online combined Vovinam martial arts dance performance, both in Vietnam and globally. At the main venue along Saigon River Park, 5,000 students performed live, while around 55,000 others joined remotely from 150 schools across the city.

The event celebrated the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector over the past 50 years, marking an important milestone in the education reform of Vietnam in general and the municipal city in particular as the value of physical education and sports continues to be elevated in school curricula.

Vovinam, a Vietnamese martial art recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, was chosen for the mass performance for various reasons. The martial art is suitable for the physique of Vietnamese people and embodies the values of Viet Vo Dao, such as martial spirit, cultural identity, and national pride.

By practicing Vovinam, and other sports, students cultivate valuable qualities for their development, including solidarity, teamwork, confidence, determination, discipline, and courage. Each well-rounded young individual contributes to building a dynamic generation ready to accompany Vietnam’s rise in the new era.

"To mark 50 years of the city’s education reform, the department collaborated with partners and schools to organise this Vovinam martial arts music performance for students," said Nguyen Van Hieu, director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training. "We hope this experience provides a meaningful opportunity for students to take part in setting national and world records. Practising together has strengthened their connections, encouraged regular exercise habits, and fostered a sense of national pride."

"Throughout this journey, we are grateful for the support of Nestlé MILO. The brand has been more than a sponsor and strategic partner for this programme – it has also championed the school sports movement in Ho Chi Minh City for many years," he added.

Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, said, “For the past 30 years, Nestlé MILO has viewed school sports as a key foundation for the holistic development of Vietnamese children. That’s why we have supported a wide range of sports initiatives, including Vovinam school tournaments. The record-breaking Vovinam martial arts music performance is a perfect example of these efforts in action.”

“Through these initiatives, we aim to promote the spirit of sports within the community, especially among students – the next-generation shaping our country’s future,” Jacob added. “We believe that cooperation among schools, families, authorities, and businesses will continue to create lasting positive impact, helping to build an active and well-rounded young generation in Vietnam.”

Since 2016, Nestlé MILO has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Training to implement the 'Activ Vietnam' initiative, bringing sports closer to millions of children nationwide each year. The scheme includes well-known activities such as Energy Camp, Walking Day, and Champ Move, as well as specialised playgrounds in collaboration with major events like the SEA Games, the National U11 Football Championship, the Phu Dong Sports Tournament, and the National High School Student Sports Tournament.

With a long-term vision, Nestlé MILO remains committed to working with partners to strengthen school sports initiatives and contribute to the development of a healthy, active, and well-rounded young generation in Vietnam.

