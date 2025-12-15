Long Thanh International Airport welcomes first Vietnam Airlines test flight

On December 15, Flight VN5001, operated by Vietnam Airlines with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying a full commercial payload, took off from Tan Son Nhat Airport at 3:20 PM and landed at Long Thanh International Airport at 4:00 pm. The milestone marks a key step in the airport’s final assessment of operational conditions ahead of its official inaugural flight on December 19.

Shortly after, Flight VN5002 departed from Long Thanh Airport, contributing to a comprehensive assessment of the airport’s technical infrastructure, service procedures, and coordination between units at Vietnam’s largest airport.

During the operational tests, Vietnam Airlines and Long Thanh International Airport jointly reviewed the runway, apron, navigation system, passenger terminal, ground handling facilities, technical operations, and overall management, providing final confirmation of the airport’s readiness for its first official commercial flight on December 19.

Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Following the successful flights, Vietnam Airlines confirmed its readiness to provide full commercial services at Long Thanh International Airport. The airline has prepared personnel, equipment, and technical facilities to handle passengers, baggage, and cargo, conduct aircraft inspections, provide in-flight meals, and manage refuelling, all in compliance with safety standards and procedures set by the authorities.

Dang Anh Tuan, deputy general director of Vietnam Airlines, said, “The successful landing of commercial aircraft at Long Thanh International Airport is a significant milestone in the preparation process for the airport's operation, thereby creating a foundation for the Long Thanh airport to become a new regional aviation hub.”

“We are committed to working closely with relevant authorities and partners to ensure safe and efficient operation and provide the best service for passengers at the new airport,” he added.

Long Thanh International Airport is a key national undertaking, envisioned to become a modern air gateway and one of Vietnam's new transit hubs in the future, meeting the strong growth needs of the aviation industry and international trade.

Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport spans 1,810 hectares and has been under construction since January 2021. The airport is designed to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually, with full commercial operations targeted for mid-2026.

