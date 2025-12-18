Charge+, Grab partner to develop EV charging network in Vietnam

Through this partnership, the two parties will deliver flexible charging solutions for electric cars, electric motorcycles, and e-scooters, making it easier for Grab driver-partners specifically, and EV users in general, to access reliable charging services. This agreement further reaffirms the long-term commitment of Grab Vietnam and Charge+ to actively contribute to the promotion of green mobility and supporting the net zero roadmap in Vietnam.

Ma Tuan Trong, CEO of Grab Vietnam, stated, “Grab supports Vietnam's green transition directives and is continuously stepping up collaboration with relevant partners to address the challenges of this transition. We are delighted to further expand our partner portfolio in the EV ecosystem through this agreement with Charge+. With Charge+'s experience in developing charging systems across Southeast Asia, fully combined with Grab's advantages in technology, user insights, and local market demand, we believe this collaboration will contribute to solving the charging station equation in Vietnam. This is our way of joining hands to create a sustainable EV ecosystem that effectively supports both Grab driver-partners and the broader community.”

Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+, shared, “Charge+ is pleased to partner Grab, one of the most proactive companies in supporting the green transition in Vietnam, to enable a smoother and more sustainable experience for consumers. As a leading EV charging company serving Southeast Asia, Charge+ is strongly committed to rolling out an extensive charging network in Vietnam to reach 5,000 charging points by 2030, to serve Grab driver-partners and other EV drivers at large. Our partnership with Grab brings together two like-minded companies in the pursuit of making electric vehicles the convenient choice for Vietnamese drivers.”

In addition to preferential policies on charging costs exclusively for Grab driver-partners, the two sides will focus on deep technical and technological cooperation to develop the Charge+ charging network to better serve EV users in Vietnam.

Grab will facilitate technical infrastructure development and API integration to connect and display information regarding Charge+'s charging and battery swapping network on the Grab platform. This will enhance transaction processing capabilities and provide real-time data to support Grab driver-partners during their use of EVs.

In addition, Grab and Charge+ will cooperate to develop the charging and battery swapping network. Leveraging Grab's data capabilities, operational network, and market demand insights, the two parties will research and deploy charging points at optimal locations, ensuring users can easily access the service.

