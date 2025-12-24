Three-way partnership unveiled to ease financing at Hong Hac City

On December 20, Phu My Hung Development Corporation partnered with Standard Chartered to introduce a preferential interest-rate package for buyers at Hong Hac City, a 198-hectare eco-urban development in Bac Ninh province with total investment of about $1.1 billion. The project is developed by Phu My Hung in collaboration with Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, forming a three-pillar partnership aimed at strengthening legal certainty and long-term financial stability for purchasers.

A representative from Standard Chartered announcing the preferential interest-rate package

Under the scheme, buyers will benefit from a principal grace period and a zero per cent interest rate until handover, scheduled for June 2027. After handover, the developer will subsidise interest at 3 per cent per year for a further 12 months on loans of up to 75 per cent of the contract value, effectively reducing repayment pressure and helping homeowners better manage cash flow during the early occupancy period.

Standard Chartered is also offering fixed-interest-rate packages for the first two or three years. Under the two-year fixed-rate option, customers pay an interest rate of 6.9 per cent in the first year and 7.3 per cent in the second year.

Customers attending the announcement of Standard Chartered's financial solutions for the Hong Hac City

Under the three-year fixed-rate package, interest rates are set at 6.9 per cent in the first year, 7.3 per cent in the second year, and 7.4 per cent in the third year. The fixed-rate period is calculated from the date of the first loan disbursement.

When combined with the developer’s 3 per cent interest subsidy, during the 12 months following handover, the effective interest rate borne by buyers is reduced to just 4.3 per cent and 4.4 per cent.

Artistic impression of Hong Hac City, a 198-hectare eco-urban development in Bac Ninh province

The participation of Standard Chartered in Hong Hac City is also further evidence of the project’s success, which has already been underpinned by the strong reputations of the developer Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate of Japan.

This unique partnership delivers an unprecedented advantage for a suburban scheme in the Hanoi area, creating a solid 'three-pillar' structure through the synergy of a reputable developer, an experienced development partner, and a global bank with deep local expertise.

In addition, legal transparency remains a top priority for both investors and homebuyers. Hong Hac City meets this requirement, with all units currently on sale having completed individual land use and housing rights certificates, removing legal uncertainty and strengthening asset security.

Holding such certificates from the outset also gives buyers greater peace of mind and provides a solid basis for easier access to Standard Chartered’s preferential loan packages.

Hong Hac City is positioned as a long-term capital accumulation asset, supported by two reinforcing growth drivers that continue to enhance real estate value. Bac Ninh is moving decisively towards becoming a centrally governed city, while major infrastructure projects – including Gia Binh International Airport, the airport–Hanoi connecting corridor, and Ring Road 4 – are being accelerated. Together, these developments are positioning Hong Hac City as a key connectivity and trade hub at the northeastern gateway to the capital.

In terms of on-site infrastructure, the developer is steadily completing internal amenities to international standards, including schools, services, and landscaped spaces, according to a clearly defined roadmap. This enables property values to appreciate even before regional infrastructure is fully in place, driven by the quality of life and the project’s comprehensive urban development.

At present, Hong Hac City is in the early phase of residential development, progressing in parallel with the construction of infrastructure and amenities.

Artistic impression of Hong Hac City Zone F1-1's neoclassical style. Picture: Phu My Hung

The project’s initial launch phase represents a strategic advantage for both investors and owner-occupiers. Under urban development principles, real estate value is continuously enhanced and appreciates in line with the completion of infrastructure and facilities. Buying at an early stage allows investors and buyers to get ahead of the investment cycle, accumulate assets with strong upside potential, and enter at an initial price point.

The urban area is divided into three residential sub-zones including Hong Phat, Hong Thinh, and Hong Phuc, alongside functional zones for commercial towers, offices, and hotels.

Each product phase at Hong Hac City has been carefully researched in terms of design style, ensuring harmony with the overall master plan while maintaining a distinct architectural identity.

With more than 32 years of experience in developing model urban areas, Phu My Hung has established its reputation through projects characterised by well-structured master planning, consistent delivery schedules, and sustainable operational capabilities.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Phu My Hung is one of the developers with the longest track records in urban development in Vietnam, having created the country’s first, and to date only, new urban area model, which also ranks among Ho Chi Minh City’s top 50 landmark developments of the economic reforms in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Nomura Real Estate Vietnam is one of Japan’s leading real estate groups, bringing international standards in urban development, project management, and construction quality.

A key highlight of Nomura’s strategy is its joint-venture partnership model, which leverages the land banks, brand strength, and execution capabilities of Vietnamese partners, while contributing capital and international development expertise from Japan.

Vietnam has been identified by Nomura as a core Asian market and a key pillar in the group’s global expansion strategy. Nomura’s presence highlights the strong appeal of Vietnam’s real estate market to international investors and creates opportunities for deeper cooperation and more sustainable development across the domestic real estate sector.