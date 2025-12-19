Corporate

HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong embraces the festive season

December 19, 2025 | 18:20
(0) user say
HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong is embracing the year-end festive season with a warm, refined atmosphere tailored for business travellers.
HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong embraces the festive season

Located in the centre of Binh Duong’s key industrial zones, HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong and HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong New City cater to professionals and industry experts with accommodations designed for business travel. The two properties offer modern facilities and work-oriented amenities, combining functional design with comfort to support productive stays and quality rest during the holiday period.

Designed for professionals and industry experts, the two hotels offer well-equipped accommodations and modern amenities, thoughtfully tailored for productive stays and quality rest.

This festive season, HIIVE is rolling out seasonal Christmas menus and curated celebration packages to create warm, memorable holiday moments.

HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong is offering flexible year-end gathering packages designed to make hosting a seamless and well-organised event. Guests can choose between a set menu priced at up to $24.70 (VND 650,000) per person or a buffet menu suitable for larger gatherings, priced up to $26.60 (VND 700,000) per person. To enhance the experience, selected bookings are entitled to complimentary premium decoration packages or table floral arrangements, and a 10 per cent menu discount for reservations confirmed at least three days in advance.

Alongside the festive atmosphere, the Merry Flavour Festive – Fusion Set Menu presents a refined four-course journey inspired by the harmony of Asian and Western cuisines. Available until December 25, the set menu is priced at $20.90 (VND 550,000) per person. Each experience is complemented by a complimentary glass of wine or a 'Dzô Dzô' signature cocktail or mocktail.

HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong embraces the festive season

On December 24, HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong New City will host the Christmas Eve Feast, a premium BBQ buffet celebrating the festive night. The outdoor BBQ buffet is served in the garden area of Zest Restaurant, which is set in an open and airy garden.

Guests can indulge in premium seafood, a wide selection of grilled meats, complemented by a wide variety of freshly grilled dishes served without limit. A welcome Holiday Scents cocktail and live Christmas music will further enhance the warm and inviting atmosphere, creating a truly memorable Christmas celebration.

First HIIVE hotel debuts in Vietnam First HIIVE hotel debuts in Vietnam

Fusion Hotel Group, Vietnam’s fully integrated hospitality and management company, announces the launch of HIIVE Hotels. Created for business travelers around industrial and logistic hubs, the August opening of HIIVE Binh Duong will mark the brand’s Southeast Asia debut.
Fusion Hotel Group launches business hotel brand Fusion Hotel Group launches business hotel brand

Fusion Hotel Group, Vietnam’s fully integrated hospitality and management company, has announced the launch of HIIVE.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HIIVE HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong Christmas Eve Festive season

Latest News

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

