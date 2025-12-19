HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong embraces the festive season

Located in the centre of Binh Duong’s key industrial zones, HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong and HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong New City cater to professionals and industry experts with accommodations designed for business travel. The two properties offer modern facilities and work-oriented amenities, combining functional design with comfort to support productive stays and quality rest during the holiday period.

Designed for professionals and industry experts, the two hotels offer well-equipped accommodations and modern amenities, thoughtfully tailored for productive stays and quality rest. This festive season, HIIVE is rolling out seasonal Christmas menus and curated celebration packages to create warm, memorable holiday moments.

HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong is offering flexible year-end gathering packages designed to make hosting a seamless and well-organised event. Guests can choose between a set menu priced at up to $24.70 (VND 650,000) per person or a buffet menu suitable for larger gatherings, priced up to $26.60 (VND 700,000) per person. To enhance the experience, selected bookings are entitled to complimentary premium decoration packages or table floral arrangements, and a 10 per cent menu discount for reservations confirmed at least three days in advance.

Alongside the festive atmosphere, the Merry Flavour Festive – Fusion Set Menu presents a refined four-course journey inspired by the harmony of Asian and Western cuisines. Available until December 25, the set menu is priced at $20.90 (VND 550,000) per person. Each experience is complemented by a complimentary glass of wine or a 'Dzô Dzô' signature cocktail or mocktail.

On December 24, HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong New City will host the Christmas Eve Feast, a premium BBQ buffet celebrating the festive night. The outdoor BBQ buffet is served in the garden area of Zest Restaurant, which is set in an open and airy garden.

Guests can indulge in premium seafood, a wide selection of grilled meats, complemented by a wide variety of freshly grilled dishes served without limit. A welcome Holiday Scents cocktail and live Christmas music will further enhance the warm and inviting atmosphere, creating a truly memorable Christmas celebration.

First HIIVE hotel debuts in Vietnam Fusion Hotel Group, Vietnam’s fully integrated hospitality and management company, announces the launch of HIIVE Hotels. Created for business travelers around industrial and logistic hubs, the August opening of HIIVE Binh Duong will mark the brand’s Southeast Asia debut.