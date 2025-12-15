TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025, organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology in coordination with the Hanoi People’s Committee, was held in Hanoi from December 12–14, bringing together startups, businesses, investors, universities, and international partners. The event served as a forum to update policy developments, explore investment opportunities, showcase pioneering business models, and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship nationwide.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh giving his speech at the opening of TECHFEST Vietnam 2025. Photo: MST

Speaking at the opening ceremony on December 13, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said, “TECHFEST is an important event, a place where intellect converges, communities connect, ideas are nurtured, and entrepreneurship and innovation are promoted. The fact that TECHFEST has been held continuously for the past 11 years demonstrates the strong determination of the Party, state, and government in building and developing the national innovation and startup ecosystem.”

In recent years, Vietnam has issued a series of policies and resolutions identifying science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key development drivers. These have been translated into action programmes aimed at improving the legal framework, promoting venture capital, supporting the commercialisation of research, and expanding resources for the startup ecosystem.

The efforts have delivered tangible results, including steady gains in the global innovation index, rapid growth in digital infrastructure, and rising prominence of national and international initiatives such as TECHFEST, which continue to attract experts, businesses, and investors. However, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh noted that the ecosystem still trails regional and global peers and has yet to fully match the country’s potential. He highlighted the need to strengthen linkages between domestic and foreign-invested firms, improve research commercialisation, deepen participation in global value chains, and clarify Vietnam’s positioning in strategic fields such as semiconductors, AI, and data-market development.

The Prime Minister outlined a set of priorities to further develop the innovative startup ecosystem, calling on ministries, sectors, and localities – particularly the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) – to continue improving institutions, remove barriers, and accept controlled risks when piloting new models. He also stressed the need to invest in technology and digital infrastructure, as well as innovation centres.

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025. Photo: MST

Affirming the government’s supportive role, the Prime Minister said stronger conditions would be created for innovative startups, including improved policies, administrative reforms, capital-market development, and the mobilisation of domestic and foreign resources.

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 is the largest edition to date, drawing more than 60,000 participants both in person and online. The event features over 20 corporations, 50 investment funds, and more than 100 support organisations and incubators, alongside delegates from Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Europe.

The event is held amid the nationwide implementation of Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, as the government finalises the national strategy on innovative entrepreneurship. Against this backdrop, TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 carries particular significance, adopting a new organisational model that expands scale and interaction, and enables broader public access to technologies, business models, and startup support services.

A key new feature of TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 is its shift from a traditional hall-based format to an open-space model, enabling more direct interaction among citizens, startups, investors, and academic institutions. Panel discussions and workshops were held in cafés, restaurants, and open networking areas, while interactive technology zones expanded participation to business owners, students, senior citizens, and small and medium-sized enterprises, creating a multidimensional platform linking market, technology, policy, and investment.

During the event, 10 localities were recognised for their performance in developing innovative startup ecosystems in 2025, and winners of the Data for Life 2025 competition received commemorative plaques and vouchers to access innovation-centre programmes.

Representatives of 10 localities recognised for excellence in developing innovative startup ecosystems. Photo: MST

The National Policy Forum was held during TECHFEST, and it brought together more than 100 international experts to discuss emerging trends in venture capital, technology commercialisation, human resource development, and public–private partnership models. The event also featured more than 20 international workshops and professional seminars on AI, data, fintech, green technology, sports technology, the circular economy, and open innovation.

In parallel, an exhibition area allowed the public to experience technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things, robotics, new materials and other pioneering solutions. The final round of the National Innovation Startup Talent Search Competition was also held, showcasing the country’s top 20 startup teams.

In 2025, Vietnam's startup ecosystem entered a new phase of growth, with nearly 4,000 innovative startups and two technology unicorns in operation. The country ranked 44th out of 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index and 55th out of 100 in the global startup ecosystem index.

Several major Vietnamese cities also featured among the world’s top 1,000 startup hubs, including Hanoi (148th), Ho Chi Minh City (110th), and Danang (766th). These rankings reflect stronger links between domestic and international resources, positioning the ecosystem among the world’s three fastest-growing and fifth in ASEAN.

