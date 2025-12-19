GreenYellow brings solar energy to light up remote schools in Tuyen Quang province

In Thong Nguyen commune, Tuyen Quang province, two kindergartens in Lang Cang and Lung Ly villages, despite being built in 2018 and 2020, have never been connected to the national power grid. The light bulbs and electric fans installed since opening day have remained unable to fulfill their purpose.

Lung Ly Kindergarten – where electricity was a distant dream

“On gloomy winter days, there isn’t enough light for the children to study, and during the sweltering summer months, the fans remain still because there is no electricity to run them. As a teacher, I have always longed to show them lively images to enrich each lesson, but I have never had the chance," Truong Thuy Nga from Lung Ly Kindergarten said.

Green energy illuminates

In December, GreenYellow, together with Dream of the Border Region Social Enterprise and partners including INPOS, LONGi, Solar Song Da, and Huawei, implemented the “Spread the Light for a Brighter Future” corporate social responsibility programme at the two schools.

The initiative delivered rooftop solar systems integrated with battery energy storage systems to both schools, providing a stable and sustainable electricity source for the classrooms. With a capacity of 5 kWp, the system can generate nearly 5,000 kWh of clean electricity annually, contributing to reducing environmental emissions. The programme has also equipped the schools with essential devices, including televisions, freezers, and laptops, to improve the teaching and learning environment for teachers and students.

The rooftop solar systems with battery energy storage systems light up the schools

“This is an incredibly meaningful gift. It not only enables the schools to proactively manage our electricity supply and reduce operating costs, but also improves teaching quality and brings us closer to a green, environmentally friendly school model. The systems are now operating stably, creating positive changes to our daily activities. It truly lays the foundation for our children’s dreams to fly high, just as the programme’s message 'Spread the Light for a Brighter Future' conveys," said Hoang Thi Su, principal of Xuan Minh Kindergarten, who manages both schools.

Commitment to equitable access

“Spread the Light for a Brighter Future” demonstrates GreenYellow’s strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. The initiative tangibly contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing clean energy (SDG 7) that directly improves learning conditions and ensures educational quality for children in disadvantaged regions (SDG 4).

The happiness shared by teachers and students at the handover ceremony

Nguyen Xuan Thang, general director of GreenYellow Vietnam, said, “It is truly heartwarming to see children at mountainous kindergartens experiencing electricity for the first time. GreenYellow is delighted to collaborate with our partners in the programme, creating opportunities for young students to nurture their dreams. Beyond supporting industrial and commercial enterprises in their transition to renewable energy, GreenYellow is proud to contribute to the community by promoting equitable access to clean energy.”

Founded in France in 2007, GreenYellow is an energy solutions investor now operating in over 15 countries on four continents. In Vietnam, it has supported more than 100 businesses through over 150 projects, delivering a total solar capacity of 210 MWp. Alongside its business activities, GreenYellow remains dedicated to meaningful initiatives.

Learn more about GreenYellow at https://www.greenyellow.vn.

GreenYellow highlights energy savings strategies GreenYellow, an international expert in decentralised energy solutions, concluded its participation at Vietnam Energy Week 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

GreenYellow and LOTTE Mart partner on sustainable energy in retail In November, GreenYellow announced the signing of leasing and maintenance agreements in Vietnam with LOTTE Mart, a subsidiary of the Korean LOTTE Group.