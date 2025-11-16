Corporate

Swing for the Kids Foundation supports school upgrades in Nghe An’s Do Luong district

November 16, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Nghe An province’s Do Luong district has received new support to improve school facilities, as VIR and partners continue efforts to enhance learning conditions in disadvantaged areas.
VIR and sponsors support infrastructure upgrades for three schools in Nghe Ans Do Luong Commune
Le Trong Minh, deputy editor-in-chief

On November 14 in Do Luong commune, Nghe An province, VIR, under the Ministry of Finance, together with its sponsors, held a ceremony to present funding for the renovation and upgrading of facilities at Thinh Son Primary School, Nguyen Van Troi Secondary School, and Do Luong 1 High School. The event forms part of VIR’s annual charitable initiative to improve learning environments for students, particularly in underserved communities.

Representing the donors were Thai Khac Viet, chairman of the Mac Clan Council, and Thai Viet Dung of Exness Investment Bank.

Receiving the support were Nguyen Tat Tay, member of the Standing Committee of Do Luong Party Committee and Vice Chairman of Do Luong People’s Committee; Nguyen Thi Loi, member of the Executive Committee and vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Do Luong Commune; along with representatives of the three schools.

Speaking at the ceremony, Le Trong Minh said, “VIR strives to mobilise social resources to support education, with the goal of creating better learning environments for students in disadvantaged areas. We hope this contribution will help the schools improve their facilities and provide conditions for students to develop comprehensively.”

VIR and sponsors support infrastructure upgrades for three schools in Nghe Ans Do Luong Commune

On behalf of the local authorities, Tay expressed gratitude to VIR and the sponsoring companies, saying, “This support is valuable in material terms and serves as a strong source of encouragement for teachers and students in Do Luong commune, contributing to improved teaching and learning quality.”

This initiative also reflects the spirit of 'Swing for the Kids', a long-standing charitable effort by VIR that has operated for nearly 20 years to raise scholarship funds and support educational facilities for disadvantaged children nationwide. With the continued backing of the business community, the effort has helped promote humanitarian values and deliver practical support to education in underserved regions.

VIR and sponsors support infrastructure upgrades for three schools in Nghe Ans Do Luong Commune

Nguyen Tat Tay, member of the Standing Committee of Do Luong Party Committee and Vice Chairman of Do Luong People’s Committee
Exness Investment Bank funds rural school through CSR scheme Exness Investment Bank funds rural school through CSR scheme

As part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in Vietnam, Exness Investment Bank is sponsoring a key educational development project to improve learning in remote and underserved communities.
Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Japfa Vietnam has expanded its long-running education initiative, partnering with local businesses to support disadvantaged students across the north.
Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

The Vietnam Foodbank Network and C.P. Vietnam are joining forces to empower young people to drive a more sustainable, waste-free food future in Vietnam.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
Nghe An Province CSR activities

