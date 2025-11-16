Swing for the Kids Foundation supports school upgrades in Nghe An’s Do Luong district

Le Trong Minh, deputy editor-in-chief

On November 14 in Do Luong commune, Nghe An province, VIR, under the Ministry of Finance, together with its sponsors, held a ceremony to present funding for the renovation and upgrading of facilities at Thinh Son Primary School, Nguyen Van Troi Secondary School, and Do Luong 1 High School. The event forms part of VIR’s annual charitable initiative to improve learning environments for students, particularly in underserved communities.

Representing the donors were Thai Khac Viet, chairman of the Mac Clan Council, and Thai Viet Dung of Exness Investment Bank.

Receiving the support were Nguyen Tat Tay, member of the Standing Committee of Do Luong Party Committee and Vice Chairman of Do Luong People’s Committee; Nguyen Thi Loi, member of the Executive Committee and vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Do Luong Commune; along with representatives of the three schools.

Speaking at the ceremony, Le Trong Minh said, “VIR strives to mobilise social resources to support education, with the goal of creating better learning environments for students in disadvantaged areas. We hope this contribution will help the schools improve their facilities and provide conditions for students to develop comprehensively.”

On behalf of the local authorities, Tay expressed gratitude to VIR and the sponsoring companies, saying, “This support is valuable in material terms and serves as a strong source of encouragement for teachers and students in Do Luong commune, contributing to improved teaching and learning quality.”

This initiative also reflects the spirit of 'Swing for the Kids', a long-standing charitable effort by VIR that has operated for nearly 20 years to raise scholarship funds and support educational facilities for disadvantaged children nationwide. With the continued backing of the business community, the effort has helped promote humanitarian values and deliver practical support to education in underserved regions.

