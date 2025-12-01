Corporate

Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline

December 01, 2025 | 09:49
(0) user say
Vietjet has completed urgent software and hardware updates on its A320/A321 fleet, finishing ahead of schedule and reinforcing its safety standards.
Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline

As of 03:00 on November 30 (UTC+7), Vietjet has successfully implemented the required updates on all 69 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft – nearly four hours ahead of the deadline set by aviation authorities and Airbus. The achievement highlights Vietjet’s technical capability, rapid response planning, and commitment to maintaining robust safety management systems.

Following notifications from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), all A319/A320/A321 aircraft were mandated to undergo software and/or hardware updates to ensure operational safety and reduce the risk of schedule disruptions. Vietjet promptly mobilised domestic and overseas maintenance teams and worked closely with CAAV and Airbus to carry out the updates consistently across its entire fleet.

Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline

Uong Viet Dung, director general of the CAAV, said, "Local airlines responded swiftly and responsibly as soon as Airbus issued its urgent notice and EASA released its directive. We also acknowledged the strong cooperation and mutual support demonstrated among the carriers."

Vietjet says passenger safety remains its highest priority, with the airline committed to ensuring dependable and uninterrupted service.

Airlines race to patch Airbus A320/A321 fleets Airlines race to patch Airbus A320/A321 fleets

Airbus has requested urgent software and hardware updates for a number of A320 and A321 aircraft, a move that could disrupt airline schedules worldwide.
Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights from early December Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights from early December

Vietjet is restarting its flights to Con Dao, giving travellers more options and access to promotional fares as services resume next month.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
