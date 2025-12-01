Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline

As of 03:00 on November 30 (UTC+7), Vietjet has successfully implemented the required updates on all 69 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft – nearly four hours ahead of the deadline set by aviation authorities and Airbus. The achievement highlights Vietjet’s technical capability, rapid response planning, and commitment to maintaining robust safety management systems.

Following notifications from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), all A319/A320/A321 aircraft were mandated to undergo software and/or hardware updates to ensure operational safety and reduce the risk of schedule disruptions. Vietjet promptly mobilised domestic and overseas maintenance teams and worked closely with CAAV and Airbus to carry out the updates consistently across its entire fleet.

Uong Viet Dung, director general of the CAAV, said, "Local airlines responded swiftly and responsibly as soon as Airbus issued its urgent notice and EASA released its directive. We also acknowledged the strong cooperation and mutual support demonstrated among the carriers."

Vietjet says passenger safety remains its highest priority, with the airline committed to ensuring dependable and uninterrupted service.

