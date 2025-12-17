SABECO: Driving growth alongside Vietnam

Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corporation, commonly known as SABECO, is commemorating 150 years of history in Vietnam. General director Lester Tan Teck Chuan talked with VIR’s Bich Ngoc on the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development through long-standing brewing tradition in Vietnam.

In the context of ongoing changes and increasing competition in the Vietnamese beer market, how is SABECO stepping up its strategic roadmap to maintain domestic leadership while enhancing presence within the region?

For us as a business, whether we are operating in Vietnam or internationally, our priorities remain the same. Our strategy is built on pillars known as the three Ps, and the first is portfolio. We are a consumer brand company, so we continuously update our product range to match evolving tastes. Recent launches like Pilsner for younger drinkers, Saigon Chill, and smaller can formats show how we innovate based on market needs. Our portfolio is not changing for the sake of change; it is constantly evolving in line with market needs, requiring continuous innovation. The second aspect is process. Technology, especially AI, is reshaping how we operate. We automate production, supply chain, and internal processes. Leveraging technology is essential to ensuring that SABECO remains efficient, competitive, and future-ready. Finally, people drive everything we do. We are modernising our workforce and developing future leaders through initiatives like the Young Talent programme, supported by a customised training partnership with a leading university. As part of a regional group, we also hope to see Vietnamese talents take on roles across the region. Together, these three factors are the foundation for sustaining leadership in Vietnam while expanding SABECO’s regional footprint.

How does SABECO’s history and core values shape its connection with Vietnamese communities?

SABECO’s core values of passion and adaptability have remained constant. What makes us special is how deeply our beers are woven into Vietnamese life, present at family dinners, gatherings, and national milestones. But we are also there in difficult times. After visiting storm-affected areas, we redirected support to relief efforts, demonstrating our commitment beyond celebrations. With 46 offices nationwide, we stay closely connected to local communities, contributing not only as taxpayers but also through various initiatives, building lighting systems and sports facilities to improve local lives. For us, it’s about celebrating, supporting, and growing alongside the Vietnamese people, a connection that has kept us strong for over 150 years in the Vietnamese market.

You have mentioned that the company should not wait for the storm to pass, but instead learn to dance in the rain. How has this philosophy shaped SABECO’s adaptive mindset and transformation strategy?

Recent years have brought global challenges, from the pandemic to tariff tensions and global instability. Waiting for perfect conditions isn’t an option. The world changes daily, and adaptability is essential. This mindset drives our culture of agility. We constantly ask: How can we change? Build new capabilities? Adapt faster than the market? Even in difficult environments, this approach has allowed us to remain resilient and continue growing, thanks to our dedicated team. Adaptability extends beyond the company. It means supporting communities, ensuring that business growth and societal contribution go hand in hand. “Dancing in the rain” embodies embracing challenges, adapting with purpose, and advancing together with the communities we serve.

To realise SABECO’s strategic directions, what key shifts are being driven in governance, operational models, and talent development to strengthen internal capabilities and execution effectiveness?

SABECO focuses on governance, operations, and people. We’ve modernised governance to ensure compliance, agility, and responsible management. New committees, such as nomination and remuneration, sustainability and risk, and land, complement the Audit Committee, strengthening oversight and environmental, social, and governance integration. In operations, we are rapidly modernising production, supply chain, and commercial processes, leveraging technology and automation to enhance efficiency and resilience. Furthermore, talent development remains central. We build skills, leadership, and agile mindsets to ensure teams can execute strategy effectively. Together, these shifts strengthen SABECO’s internal capabilities and readiness for future growth.

How does SABECO position each brand to serve different market segments?

Our portfolio is designed to meet diverse consumer needs. Bia Saigon is our national flagship, available everywhere and for any occasion. Variants like Saigon Chill target younger drinkers seeking a fresher taste, while Saigon Special remains a classic favourite. 333 Beer is our heritage brand, popular for outdoor gatherings. We introduced a lighter version to appeal to younger consumers while preserving its traditional essence. Lac Viet Beer, meanwhile, targets budget-conscious consumers with a lighter, smoother taste and bolder, distinctly Vietnamese branding. Overall, our strategy is to continuously evolve our portfolio to meet changing consumer needs, taste preferences, and price segments. Whether it is our national brand, heritage brands, or more affordable options, each product plays a specific role in expanding SABECO’s reach and serving Vietnam’s diverse beer-drinking community.

Amid global economic fluctuations, what strategic priorities is SABECO focusing on to enhance production efficiency, optimise the supply chain, support local suppliers, and contribute to Vietnam’s economic development?

Our long-term strategy is anchored in the aforementioned three Ps of people, process, and portfolio, with technology as the unifying driver. Digital transformation and AI are becoming essential across all business operations, and even senior leaders like myself must continuously learn, from e-commerce to e-marketing, to stay aligned with the future. The new generation entering the workforce is inherently digital, and companies that do not keep pace will struggle to attract talent. This is why SABECO is accelerating its digitalisation efforts, from production to supply chain optimisation, to improve efficiency and competitiveness. As Vietnam sets ambitious growth targets and continues to outperform its regional peers, we aim to grow alongside the country and contribute meaningfully to its economic progress. Our goal is to remain part of everyday life in Vietnam, celebrating every milestone together with the nation.

How do you envision SABECO’s next 10–20 years in strengthening the presence of a Vietnamese beer brand on the regional and global stage?

Reaching 150 years is an important milestone, and we owe it to generations of people who built SABECO into what it is today. But just like in sales, where every month starts with a clean page, we now begin a new chapter. We honour our past, but we must look forward. The next 10–20 years will be incredibly exciting for Vietnam, and SABECO must be part of that momentum. Our growth will depend on our people adopting modern, forward-thinking mindsets; on a portfolio that reflects evolving consumer expectations; and on continuously improving our processes. We are committed to transforming and evolving from the first 150 years into the next 150. To expand regionally and globally, we cannot do it alone, we must grow together with Vietnam. As a foreigner, I knew Vietnam long before I lived here, simply because I tasted phở overseas. Vietnamese people carried that cultural symbol to the world. In the same spirit, as Vietnamese communities grow globally, they can also carry Saigon Beer, 333, and our other brands with them, products they can be proud of. Vietnam is poised to lead ASEAN in the coming decades, and as the country rises, Vietnamese brands will rise with it. In diplomatic and economic circles, there is strong confidence in Vietnam’s growth trajectory. Our ambition is simple: to grow alongside the nation and celebrate Vietnam’s successes together with its people.

Through initiatives such as Legacy on the Move và Legacy Night, what message does SABECO aim to convey to Vietnamese consumers and international audiences?

These initiatives began simply as celebrations. We wanted to share our joy with consumers across Vietnam, which is why the Heritage Journey bus tour travelled from the south and through the Mekong Delta up to the central region and then Hanoi. But when severe floods and typhoons struck, we realised it was not the right time to celebrate. We didn’t stop the journey, but we stopped the festivities. Instead, we redirected the celebration budget to support affected communities. This reflects our heritage: being present in both the good times and the difficult times, standing with the community as part of the community. Looking ahead, while we honour 150 years of legacy, our focus must be on the future. Staying relevant means embracing change with excitement and adaptability. The market evolves every day, and we must evolve with it. Fortunately, Vietnam is growing quickly, offering tremendous opportunities. Our goal is to seize those opportunities, continuing to innovate in products, branding, and consumer experiences, while staying true to the heritage that defines SABECO.

- Thank you for this exchange!