VIB named Best Customer Satisfaction Bank in Vietnam 2025

The bank was named 'Best Customer Satisfaction and Experience Bank in Vietnam 2025' by Global Banking on December 25. Separately, VIB moved up three places to rank among the top four banks for customer satisfaction among mass affluent and affluent customers, according to the Best Future Wealth Bank Ranking released by Decision Lab in October.

VIB attributed the results to its customer-centric strategy, which focuses on aligning financial products and services with customers’ practical needs. The bank said its 'actionable finance' approach is designed to help customers translate financial goals into concrete decisions, supported by digital tools and service processes aimed at improving consistency across customer touchpoints.

Three breakthroughs shaping a superior experience

In 2025, VIB achieved three key milestones that underpin its customer satisfaction strategy. In the credit card segment, the bank joined the 'one million card club', becoming one of the few Vietnamese banks to reach 1,000,000 credit cardholders. Credit card numbers have grown tenfold since 2018, from 92,000 to over one million, positioning VIB among the top three banks for credit card spending and as the top Vietnamese bank for Mastercard credit card transactions. Average card spending is 50 per cent higher than the market average, reflecting strong customer engagement.

The personalised experience allows users to design cards with Generative AI. With just a few simple steps, a user’s portrait photo is transformed into a unique card design. Personalisation is most evident in card lines like VIB Super Card, VIB Family Link, or VIB Cash Back. Beyond default features, users can opt for their preferred cashback rate or reward points and select their preferred spending categories while customising statement dates, transaction limits, and payment rates on the MyVIB app.

The second milestone was a set of solutions to generate returns from idle funds, notably 'Super Account' and a smart accumulation product, iDepo. These solutions enable customers’ idle funds – whether large or small pending-expense funds for spending or investment – to generate daily returns at attractive rates compared to the market. At the same time, customers can proactively spend, withdraw, and transfer while retaining all accrued interest. This approach makes personal finance more flexible and tailored to modern lifestyles, while improving the daily cash flow management experience.

Thirdly was VIB’s market-leading flexible lending solutions, notably its home loan products and 'Super Cash'. In secured lending, VIB moves beyond rigid products by enabling customers to design their own home loan journey, from preferential interest rates and incentive periods to principal repayment options. For unsecured loans, 'Super Cash' enables customers to flexibly transfer limits between credit cards and personal loans, with repayment schedules and limits tailored to their cash flow. The application of big data and AI in credit appraisal has significantly improved operational efficiency, experience, and customer satisfaction during critical financial decisions.

Everything operates seamlessly on MyVIB – the digital banking platform that serves as the backbone of the entire customer experience ecosystem. MyVIB 2.0 runs on the Microsoft Azure platform with rapid processing speeds. The GenAI-powered virtual assistant ViePro can handle nearly 60 per cent of common customer needs while smoothly transferring requests to staff when necessary. Currently, over 70 per cent of VIB's individual customers regularly transact on MyVIB, while 97 per cent of the bank's total transactions are conducted through digital channels – one of the highest rates in the industry.

A financial experience that connects with emotions and lifestyle

Beyond technology and products, VIB is expanding its presence in art, music, and popular culture. The bank aims to project a modern and dynamic image to customers while seeking to reshape perceptions of the financial and banking sector.

VIB has sponsored the Anh Trai Say Hi reality music show, which attracts a massive Gen Z and Millennial audience. The bank leverages music as a bridge to tell financial stories and cultivate brand love. Through Anh Trai Say Hi, VIB has organised many activities for fans following a professional marketing funnel to convert viewers into customers.

The bank's partnership with the programme underscores its focus on integrating entertainment and cultural elements into the customer experience. The second season of Anh Trai Say Hi quickly became a global trend, generating 24 billion views and expanding VIB’s visibility across multiple media platforms. The association within a cultural and musical context has helped the bank connect with modern customers in a more engaging way.

In a market where technology and products are largely similar, customer satisfaction has emerged as the most sustainable competitive advantage. With nearly 7 million customers, over 10,000 employees, and a network of more than 200 branches nationwide, VIB is setting a new benchmark for Vietnam’s banking industry – where success is measured by the quality of the customer experience and the satisfaction generated at every interaction.

VIB hits $267.4 million in pre-tax profit over first nine months VIB has announced its business results for the first nine months of 2025, reporting profit before tax (PBT) of over VND7.04 trillion ($267.4 million), up 7 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

VIB honoured by JP Morgan with 2025 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award JP Morgan has presented VIB with the 2025 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award, recognising the bank's 99.94 per cent automatic processing rate of international payment transactions.