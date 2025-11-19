Corporate

CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends

November 19, 2025 | 15:44
(0) user say
Nearly 100 business leaders, experts, and company representatives gathered at Phu My 3 Industrial Park for a CEO talkshow exploring investment trends and models for modern industrial park development.

On November 14, the talkshow took place as part of the 2025 Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Forum, organised by VIR in collaboration with the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association, Thanh Binh Phu My JCS, and NS BlueScope Vietnam.

The event also covered environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, offering participants insights into investment strategies and sustainable development practices for industrial parks while highlighting emerging opportunities in Vietnam’s growing industrial real estate sector.

CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Nguyen Thi Thao Nhi, chairwoman and CEO of Thanh Binh Phu My JSC, shared the company’s insights and practical experiences in building a sustainable industrial park with forum participants.
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Hong Nguyen, deputy editor-in-chief of VIR
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Phong Vo, deputy director of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Authority in Ho Chi Minh City presented guidance and strategic information for businesses
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
The new insights shared at the event were well received by managers and businesses
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Ngoc Le, senior director and head of Strategic Consulting at Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, shared the potential of the eco-industrial park in Vietnam
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Nguyen Thi Thao Nhi, chairwoman and CEO of Thanh Binh Phu My JSC, noted that developing a green, modern industrial park is a long-term venture.
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Lam To Trinh, vice president of product and segment development at NS BlueScope Vietnam, outlined the company’s decade-long ESG journey
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Several foreign-invested enterprises from the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and other countries have established factories in Phu My 3 Industrial Park
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Participants visited a warehouse in Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park
Businesses honoured for building a green future at VIPF 2025 Businesses honoured for building a green future at VIPF 2025

Vietnam Investment Review (VIR) honoured 26 businesses with Green Future Awards at the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025 (VIPF 2025) on October 29.
Industrial parks pivot to sustainable models amid rising ESG demands Industrial parks pivot to sustainable models amid rising ESG demands

Sustainable investment in industrial parks took centre stage at a CEO talkshow hosted by VIR and partners at the Phu My 3 specialised industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City.
Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks

Delegates at Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Forum 2025 toured key industrial facilities to explore sustainable development practices.

By Le Toan

TagTag:
Talkshow industrial park Phu My 3 ESG

