CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends

On November 14, the talkshow took place as part of the 2025 Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Forum, organised by VIR in collaboration with the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association, Thanh Binh Phu My JCS, and NS BlueScope Vietnam.

The event also covered environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, offering participants insights into investment strategies and sustainable development practices for industrial parks while highlighting emerging opportunities in Vietnam’s growing industrial real estate sector.

Nguyen Thi Thao Nhi, chairwoman and CEO of Thanh Binh Phu My JSC, shared the company’s insights and practical experiences in building a sustainable industrial park with forum participants.

Hong Nguyen, deputy editor-in-chief of VIR

Phong Vo, deputy director of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Authority in Ho Chi Minh City presented guidance and strategic information for businesses

The new insights shared at the event were well received by managers and businesses

Ngoc Le, senior director and head of Strategic Consulting at Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, shared the potential of the eco-industrial park in Vietnam

Nguyen Thi Thao Nhi, chairwoman and CEO of Thanh Binh Phu My JSC, noted that developing a green, modern industrial park is a long-term venture.

Lam To Trinh, vice president of product and segment development at NS BlueScope Vietnam, outlined the company’s decade-long ESG journey

Several foreign-invested enterprises from the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and other countries have established factories in Phu My 3 Industrial Park

Participants visited a warehouse in Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park

Businesses honoured for building a green future at VIPF 2025 Vietnam Investment Review (VIR) honoured 26 businesses with Green Future Awards at the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025 (VIPF 2025) on October 29.

Industrial parks pivot to sustainable models amid rising ESG demands Sustainable investment in industrial parks took centre stage at a CEO talkshow hosted by VIR and partners at the Phu My 3 specialised industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City.