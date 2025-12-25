TCP Group partner with VNUS to launch water conservation project

The project aims to raise awareness and encourage proactive engagement among young people on clean water issues, while contributing to the protection of water resources and the preservation of a green, clean, and sustainable environment in Vietnam.

The signing ceremony of the MoU between TCP Group and VNUS

The signing ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 24 with the participation of representatives from TCP Group, TCP Vietnam, the VNUS Central Committee, and leaders of Vietnamese Students Development and Support Center (VSDS), as well as representatives from relevant ministries and agencies, universities and community partners. The event marked an important milestone, inaugurating a three-year collaborative journey aimed at raising awareness, fostering a spirit of action, and gradually developing practical solutions for water conservation in Vietnam.

Vietnam is facing major challenges related to water pollution, which has serious implications for quality of life and, in particular, public health. This issue has become increasingly urgent and requires priority attention through concrete actions underpinned by long-term, strategic solutions, with the most critical factor being the collective participation of the entire community.

TCP Group is committed to empowering people and communities to actively engage in action-oriented initiatives that generate positive social impact, demonstrate corporate social responsibility, and contribute to environmental protection towards a better and more sustainable quality of life for all.

The project will be implemented through a comprehensive approach, harmoniously integrating communication and education with community-based action. In the area of ​​communication and education, the programme focuses on raising awareness among students and the wider community about the vital role of water resources in public health, daily life, and socioeconomic development, thereby fostering both individual and collective responsibility for water protection.

In parallel, the project encourages and promotes practical, action-oriented initiatives initiated and led by young people and students, aimed at reducing pollution, promoting green lifestyles, and fostering responsible water use. The project also seeks to establish a youth network dedicated to clean water action, strengthening connections among organisations, educational institutions, and local communities in implementing sustainable environmental protection activities. Notably, the program places strong emphasis on incubating and supporting technological innovations and circular water management models proposed by students, contributing to the restoration, regeneration, and efficient use of water resources.

The “Community awareness and action project on water conservation” is expected to generate clear and meaningful social impact by directly engaging young people, a demographic group that plays a critical role in shaping community lifestyles and water-use behaviour.

Nguyen Minh Triet, standing secretary of the Central Youth Union and president of VNUS, stated, "VNUS identifies accompanying and supporting school and university students in raising awareness and promoting action to protect water resources as an urgent task, aimed at equipping the younger generation with accurate and comprehensive knowledge of the vital role of water for life, public health, and the country's sustainable development. This will foster a sense of responsibility, change behaviours, and encourage a thrifty lifestyle that uses efficient and protected water sources in study and everyday activities. The intellect, creativity, and sense of social responsibility of students will be the driving force behind research outputs, initiatives, scientific solutions, applied models, and concrete actions to protect and use water resources effectively."

As a long-term corporate partner in the project, Nguyen Quang Hien Huy, country director of TCP Vietnam, said, "Water security is not only an environmental issue but also the foundation for the health, livelihoods, and prosperity of every community. Acknowledging this, TCP Vietnam is committed to supporting the project, contributing to the protection of water resources and working together to build a sustainable future for society."

The project's initiatives are aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation, thereby contributing actively to Vietnam's efforts to ensure water security, optimise resource use, and protect water environments against the impacts of urbanisation and climate change.

The partnership reflects Vietnam's resolutions on fast and sustainable development, linking economic growth with environmental protection, efficient use of natural resources, and ensuring environmental and water security. The initiative also emphasises the role of education, science and technology, and proactive youth participation in addressing the nation's critical issues.

With the involvement of youth organisations, TCP Group, TCP Vietnam, and thousands of young people nationally, the project is expected to create tangible shifts in community awareness and action regarding water security, contributing to a green, clean, and safe future for Vietnam.

