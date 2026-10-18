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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KN Holdings honoured for ESG efforts in Vietnam

October 18, 2026 | 11:00
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At the Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit on October 15 in Ho Chi Minh City, KN Holdings Group was honoured in the Top 50 Leading Enterprises in ESG Vietnam for 2026.

This recognition acknowledges the efforts of KN Holdings in aligning its sustainable development orientation with its investment strategy and diversified business operations.

In line with global development trends, Vietnam is actively promoting a green transition, aiming for a net-zero 2050 target. Access to capital and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria has become a critical requirement for businesses.

KN Holdings honoured for ESG efforts in Vietnam
Image courtesy of KN Holdings

Within its long-term investment sectors such as real estate, energy, and industrial infrastructure, KN Holdings has progressively embedded ESG principles into its development strategy and business operations.

The group’s inclusion in the list serves as a testament to its commitment to translating a sustainable development vision into concrete actions, supported by transparent information and verifiable, evidence-based results.

Following nearly 50 years of growth and development, KN Holdings has now integrated this sustainable orientation into its broader, diversified investment ecosystem.

This ecosystem rests on five core pillars: real estate, services, renewable energy, industrial zones, and logistics. These sectors are interconnected and mutually reinforcing, enhancing resource efficiency while meeting the long-term development needs of the market.

By progressively integrating ESG factors into its investment strategy, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and generate long-term value, KN Holdings has been building a multi-sector ecosystem. In this ecosystem, every project, business segment, and activity is oriented toward creating sustainable value for the community and the nation.

KN Holdings honoured for ESG efforts in Vietnam
Image courtesy of KN Holdings

In the renewable energy sector, the group has been developing solar power projects in Khanh Hoa province since 2018. The three plants of KN Cam Lam, Cam Lam VN, and KN Van Ninh are currently in operation with a combined capacity of 200MWp, supplying hundreds of millions of kWh of electricity annually to the national grid.

KN Holdings continues to expand its portfolio of floating solar power projects, with a total capacity of 2,630MWp included in the national power development plan. Several of these projects have already received investment approval and are currently under construction, helping to meet the growing demand for clean energy from the economy and the manufacturing sector.

In the industrial real estate sector, KN Holdings is developing ‘KN Industrial City’ (KNIC) based on a new-generation industrial city model - characterised as green, smart, and ecological - with a focus on modern infrastructure, clean energy, and amenities designed to serve businesses, experts, and the workforce.

Two projects, KNIC Nam Long Thanh and KNIC Dong Long Thanh in Dong Nai city, span a total area of ​​approximately 2,000 hectares in their first phase.

They are strategically positioned to attract high-tech industries, advanced manufacturing, and high-value supply chains.

The group’s commitment to green development in this sector has been recognised, with KN Holdings and KNIC receiving multiple consecutive honours under the ‘For a Green Future’ programme.

Accolades include titles such as ‘Industrial Real Estate Developer with an Exemplary Green Transition Strategy’ and ‘Promising Green Industrial Real Estate Developer’, alongside other ESG-related awards.

These achievements mark strategic milestones in KN Holdings’ development of industrial infrastructure integrated with a green transition.

In the real estate and services sector, KN Holdings prioritises comprehensive master planning, high-quality construction, and robust amenities.

The group focuses on meeting long-term needs by developing projects that seamlessly integrate residential, leisure, commercial, and entertainment spaces. CaraWorld Cam Ranh serves as a prime example of this approach as a large-scale destination development that incorporates a diverse range of products and services, thereby unlocking tourism potential and enhancing the value of the region.

Meanwhile, the logistics division plays a vital role in strengthening supply chain connectivity, supporting the industrial real estate sector, improving operational efficiency, and fostering synergy across the various segments of the company’s investment ecosystem.

Social responsibility

For KN Holdings, sustainable development is reflected not only in its business operations but also in its commitment to society and the community as a core mission and philosophy the group has upheld since its inception.

KN Holdings honoured for ESG efforts in Vietnam
Image courtesy of KN Holdings

To date, KN Holdings has contributed $115.4 million to social initiatives, with a focus on healthcare, education, environmental protection, and disaster relief for affected communities.

These programmes aim to improve living conditions, educational opportunities, and healthcare for the public, reflecting a commitment to integrating investment activities with social responsibility, ensuring that business performance goes hand in hand with contributions to the community.

Moving forward, the group aims to deepen its development across core sectors, enhance operational efficiency, promote green solutions, and strengthen integration within its ecosystem.

For KN Holdings, ESG is more than just an evaluation criterion; it is a strategy embedded in investment decisions and management practices, serving to generate tangible value for partners, employees, the community, and the Vietnamese economy.

KoCham and KN Holdings strengthen cooperation on eco-industrial parks KoCham and KN Holdings strengthen cooperation on eco-industrial parks

The Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (KoCham) and KN Holdings Group on January 16 signed an MoU on cooperation in industrial park investment and development in Dong Nai province.
KN Holdings kicks off infrastructure construction of KNIC Nam Long Thanh project KN Holdings kicks off infrastructure construction of KNIC Nam Long Thanh project

Bau Can - Tan Hiep Industrial Park, also known as KNIC Nam Long Thanh, held a general contractor kick-off ceremony for the first phase of its infrastructure works in Dong Nai, marking the official start of on-site construction on May 21.
KN Holdings strengthens Guangdong supply chain ties KN Holdings strengthens Guangdong supply chain ties

KN Holdings has shared its development direction for new-generation industries in Vietnam at a conference in China, strengthening investment and supply chain connections with Guangdong businesses.
KNIC honoured for third consecutive year at Green Future Awards KNIC honoured for third consecutive year at Green Future Awards

KN Industrial City (KNIC), a member of KN Holdings, has once again been honoured in the category of Promising Green Industrial Real Estate Developer at the Green Future Awards.

By Thanh Pham

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sustainable development orientation diversified business operations global development trends Renewable energy sector industrial infrastructure industrial real estate sector social responsibility and business performance KH Holdings ESG

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