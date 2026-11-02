C asean Vietnam forum highlights ESG skills for sustainable growth

C asean Vietnam organised its Group Sharing 2026 event on October 30 at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam in Hanoi, bringing together speakers to share the latest trends and practical solutions for promoting sustainable human resource development.

As the world shifts towards a sustainable economy, the panel discussion highlighted the urgent need to develop skilled human resources in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), renewable energy, and circular economy sectors. In Vietnam, this trend presents unique opportunities to attract talent, supported by political stability, competitive labour costs, and green investment policies.

According to experts at the panel, businesses and communities in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia are facing the need to adapt to environmental, economic, and technological changes, highlighting the importance of expanding access to sustainable finance, developing relevant skills, and strengthening cross-sector collaboration.

Dr. Nguyen Tuan Viet, deputy director-general of Department of Undergraduate and Graduate Education Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), stressed the role of innovation and digital transformation in education, particularly the responsible application of AI in teaching, learning, and research while upholding critical thinking and academic integrity.

“I want to emphasise the importance of strengthening collaboration among educational institutions, businesses, and international partners to bridge academic knowledge and practical experience through workshops, internships, and applied learning activities,” he added. “Collaborative initiatives such as SX Roadshow 2026 - Vietnam provide students with opportunities to engage with real-world sustainability challenges and strengthen their adaptability and problem-solving skills, helping prepare a future workforce equipped with technological capabilities, ESG awareness, and the ability to contribute to sustainable development across ASEAN.”

Drawing on her experience, Pimkarn Eg-karntrong, associate sustainability director of TBC-Ball Beverage Can Vietnam, highlighted how businesses can leverage digital technologies and AI to enhance transparency, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

“The company uses SAP to improve operational visibility and oversight, while digitising transportation processes and introducing Microsoft Copilot to support employees in data processing, information analysis, and decision-making,” she said. “Beyond technology adoption, mutually beneficial partnerships among businesses, universities, and young people through scholarships, factory visits, internships, and opportunities to share practical experience play an important role. These initiatives help students gain a better understanding of the business environment while enabling companies to better understand the expectations of the future workforce and work collaboratively towards more sustainable value chains.”

C asean Vietnam Group Sharing 2026. Photo: Ha Vy

Pham Tien Manh, director of Sustainability, Strategy, and International Finance at SeABank, focused on how AI and data can support environmental and social risk management and advance green finance.

He explained that AI enables banks to aggregate and cross-check information from multiple sources to identify potential risks associated with corporate borrowers.

“However, assessing the materiality of these risks, verifying remedial actions, and making final lending decisions still require professional expertise and human judgment. AI in market research and economic scenario analysis enable SeABank to identify sectors with strong potential for green credit, better understand customer needs, and identify underserved groups with limited access to financial services,” stated Manh.

“By combining technology with in-depth analysis, the bank can develop sustainable finance products that better address real-world needs, support commercial viability, and broaden access to capital for businesses and communities,” he added.

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, founder and CEO of ESGTECH, examined emerging opportunities for innovation in Vietnam and ASEAN amid environmental and economic uncertainty.

She outlined seven key dimensions of innovation – technology, processes, policy, finance, collaboration, markets, and data – while emphasising that a fundamental shift in mindset underpins them all.

"AI and ESG data can help businesses identify risks, optimise resource use, and translate sustainability goals into practical action," Huong said. She also stressed the need to develop digital skills, data analysis, problem-solving capabilities, and ESG-oriented thinking among the younger generation.

“I advocated stronger collaboration among universities, businesses, technology providers, and international partners to address real-world challenges. Young people should not only prepare to adapt to changes in the labour market but also apply their knowledge, technological capabilities, and collaborative skills to develop solutions that create value for businesses, communities, and the broader sustainability transition,” she said.

On the same day, C asean Vietnam and DAV co-organised the SX Roadshow 2026 - Vietnam event, which is part of Sustainability Expo 2026, ASEAN’s largest sustainability exhibition, taking place from November 6 to 15 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event demonstrates C asean Vietnam's commitment to promoting sustainable development and regional connectivity. The success of this event reinforces C asean Vietnam's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable talent development and strengthening Vietnam's strategic position in the regional sustainable economy. Moving forward, C asean Vietnam will continue its mission of connecting ASEAN Communities through activities related to sustainable business, arts and culture, and talent development.

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