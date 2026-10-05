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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GreenYellow and Vina Paper partner on rooftop solar project

October 05, 2026 | 09:00
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As energy costs remain a significant consideration for paper manufacturers, GreenYellow is supporting Vina Paper to accelerate its energy transition through a 2.036 MWp rooftop solar project.

The pulp and paper industry ranks among the world’s most energy-intensive industries, making energy consumption an important factor in both production costs and environmental impact. As the global transition towards a lower-carbon economy accelerates, paper manufacturers are facing the dual challenge of enhancing competitiveness while reducing the carbon intensity of their operations.

Against this backdrop, GreenYellow has signed an agreement with Vina Paper to deploy a rooftop solar system at its factory in Bac Ninh province. With a capacity of 2.036 MWp, the system is expected to generate approximately 2,306 MWh of clean electricity annually and avoid an estimated 1,520 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

By generating clean electricity directly at the factory, the rooftop solar system enables Vina Paper to integrate renewable energy into its production processes, with solar power generated on-site and supplied closer to where electricity is consumed. This approach makes effective use of the factory’s existing rooftop space while diversifying its electricity supply and supporting more proactive energy management across its operations.

GreenYellow and Vina Paper partner on rooftop solar project
The groundbreaking ceremony of the rooftop solar project at Vina Paper. Photo: GreenYellow

Nguyen Thanh Cuong, engineering manager of Vina Paper said, “As energy management is an important priority for our manufacturing operations, we sought a robust and trusted partner to address this challenge. Collaborating with GreenYellow allows us to increase the use of clean energy while creating long-term value for our business and advancing our ESG ambitions”.

Vina Paper is one of Vietnam’s leading tissue paper manufacturers and a subsidiary of BJC, a leading Thai conglomerate. As part of BJC, Vina Paper shares a commitment to sustainable development. The partnership with GreenYellow represents the company’s concrete step in integrating renewable energy into its manufacturing operations.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, general director of GreenYellow Vietnam said: “As a strategic energy partner of MM Mega Market of BJC, we are honoured to expand our partnership with Vina Paper, a member of the BJC ecosystem in Vietnam. Beyond supporting Vina Paper’s energy transition, GreenYellow is proud to contribute to strengthening BJC’s green footprint in Vietnam.”

The project reflects GreenYellow’s continued commitment to turning its energy transition expertise into tangible impact and measurable results. Through an integrated platform of solar energy, energy storage, and energy efficiency, GreenYellow helps businesses at different stages of their energy transition from increasing renewable energy adoption to improving energy performance and building greater resilience for the future.

GreenYellow celebrates launch of rooftop solar project with TAL Apparel GreenYellow celebrates launch of rooftop solar project with TAL Apparel

GreenYellow Vietnam announced the launch of its latest rooftop solar project on April 2 in partnership with TAL Apparel Limited, a global garment manufacturer, for its subsidiaries TAV Limited and VNG at Vietnam Garments Manufacturing Limited.
GreenYellow brings solar energy to light up remote schools in Tuyen Quang province GreenYellow brings solar energy to light up remote schools in Tuyen Quang province

GreenYellow Vietnam and its partners have donated rooftop solar systems integrated with battery energy storage units to two kindergartens in Tuyen Quang province, bringing light to classrooms where lightbulbs had never shone and electric fans had never once turned.
GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

GreenYellow celebrates five years in Vietnam, rapidly growing its footprint in clean and efficient energy solutions.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
GreenYellow clean energy ESG Vina Paper

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