KN Holdings kicks off infrastructure construction of KNIC Nam Long Thanh project

KN Industrial City (KNIC) is developed by KN Holdings, a private economic group established in 1978. KNIC comprises three industrial parks: KNIC Nam Long Thanh, KNIC Dong Long Thanh, and Long Duc 3.

With a total planned area of more than 2,300 ha, KNIC is positioned to become one of Vietnam's leading high-tech industrial hubs. The project aims to develop a next-generation industrial ecosystem aligned with international standards.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior executives of KN Holdings, representatives from Nippon Koei as the project's design consultant, construction contractors Delta Vietnam and Thanh Nguyen Phat, supervision consultant TTAD, more than 100 domestic and international investment promotion partners, and engineers and workers directly involved in the venture.

Representatives from the developer, contractors, and partners mark the start of KNIC Nam Long Thanh Industrial Park phase one construction

The project has now completed all of its key legal procedures, including investment policy approval, 1/2000-scale zoning plan approval, environmental impact assessment, land lease decision, and approval of the feasibility study report.

Immediately following the ceremony, major infrastructure components such as land levelling, transportation systems, water supply and drainage systems, power infrastructure, and the management office building will be simultaneously deployed.

According to the schedule, the core infrastructure is expected to be completed and ready for handover to secondary investors for factory construction by the fourth quarter. Between June 2026 and 2027, the project is also expected to commence and put into operation its Intelligent Operations Centre, worker accommodation areas, and various on-site amenities.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, deputy CEO of KN Holdings, explained that the objective is to attract manufacturers to build factories and to create a sustainable industrial ecosystem that meets the most stringent international standards, where businesses can confidently pursue long-term growth.

“KNIC Nam Long Thanh Industrial Park is being developed on the foundation of synchronised infrastructure, with the ambition of capturing both domestic and international investment flows, particularly in industries requiring high operational standards and a stable business environment,” Anh said.

Located within Vietnam’s southern key economic region, KNIC Nam Long Thanh also benefits from strong logistics advantages, enabling businesses to optimise costs and integrate more effectively into global supply chains.

KNIC Nam Long Thanh Industrial Park benefits from strong multimodal connectivity, located around 5km from Long Thanh International Airport, it boasts access to key transportation corridors across Vietnam’s southern economic region. This strategic location facilitates the movement of experts, business executives, and high-value goods.

In terms of road connectivity, the industrial park is linked to major transport arteries including expressways of Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay; Bien Hoa – Vung Tau; Ben Luc – Long Thanh; National Highway 51; Bau Can Road, DT25B, and DT25C connecting directly to Long Thanh Airport.

Meanwhile, ongoing and planned infrastructure projects such as the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, DT770B, Ring Road 4, Road 769E, DT773, and National Highway 51C are expected to further strengthen connectivity between Dong Nai and neighbouring economic hubs including Ho Chi Minh City, former Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Regarding waterway connectivity, the development will have access to Phuoc An Port, the Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port Complex, and Cat Lai Port, creating additional advantages for import-export businesses seeking to optimise logistics costs and integrate more effectively into global supply chains.

A rendering of KNIC Nam Long Thanh Industrial Park

Beyond its location advantages, KNIC Nam Long Thanh is being developed with a strong emphasis on modern and sustainable infrastructure. The internal road network features widths ranging from 28 to 60 metres, designed to accommodate heavy trucks and container transportation efficiently.

The industrial park is also planned with a power supply system comprising three 110kV substations with a combined capacity of 378MW, alongside plans to develop 600MW of rooftop solar power and an approximately 60MW battery energy storage system.

Regarding water infrastructure, the park will include two independent water supply plants with a total capacity of 60,000 cu.m per day, as well as two wastewater treatment plants applying SBR technology with a combined treatment capacity of 50,000 cu.m per day.

The project is targeting a water reuse ratio of approximately 25 per cent, aligning with green operation requirements and environmental, social, and governance standards increasingly adopted by international manufacturing companies.

With this infrastructure foundation, KNIC Nam Long Thanh Industrial Park aims to attract high value-added foreign-invested projects in sectors such as electronics, aerospace supporting industries, chips and semiconductors, data centres, precision engineering, automation, smart logistics, and other environmentally friendly industries.

Together with KNIC Dong Long Thanh, KNIC Nam Long Thanh forms part of the industrial infrastructure ecosystem being developed by KN Holdings in Dong Nai, contributing to the expansion of large-scale industrial land supply and creating a stronger foundation to entice next-generation inflows of overseas investment to the province.

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