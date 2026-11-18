According to an announcement on November 18, the proposed transaction, which would give SCGJWD a 24.5 per cent stake in Triple i, marks another step in its regional growth strategy, alongside its existing strategic investment in Vietnam's Transimex.

SCGJWD and Triple i plan to integrate their freight forwarding operations. Photo: SCGJWD

The move is expected to strengthen SCGJWD's position in ASEAN's logistics sector by bringing together complementary freight forwarding businesses, expanding operational scale, and creating opportunities for more integrated services across regional markets, including Vietnam.

Under the proposed agreement, SCGJWD will combine its freight forwarding business with Triple i through a share exchange involving newly issued Triple i shares and a cash component. The transaction also involves the acquisition of certain existing Triple i shares from shareholders.

Upon completion, SCGJWD is expected to hold a 24.5 per cent stake in Triple i, while SJWDF will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Triple i.

The transaction is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027, subject to approval by Triple i's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the fulfilment of other relevant conditions.

Strategic integration to strengthen regional competitiveness

The proposed integration reflects SCGJWD's strategy of expanding its logistics business through partnerships that bring together complementary capabilities and resources.

SCGJWD contributes substantial sea freight volumes, an established corporate customer base and extensive logistics infrastructure, supported by capabilities in cross-border transportation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and distribution.

Triple i brings established expertise in air freight, including wholesale and retail forwarding operations, aviation-related logistics, and an extensive network of domestic and international partners.

Combining these strengths is expected to increase shipment volumes, enhance freight purchasing power, and broaden the companies' service portfolio across air, sea and land transportation.

The transaction aims to strengthen competitiveness through greater operating scale and a more diversified service offering. It is also expected to create opportunities for closer coordination between international freight forwarding and other logistics activities, supporting the development of integrated supply chain solutions.

“Building scale and strengthening our regional competitiveness are important priorities as we continue to develop SCGJWD's position in the ASEAN logistics market. This partnership brings together complementary capabilities, customer bases and networks, allowing us to enhance our international freight forwarding business and create a stronger platform for sustainable growth,” said Bunn Kasemsup, co-CEO of SCGJWD.

The proposed partnership comes as ASEAN's logistics sector responds to shifts in global trade, manufacturing relocation, and increasing cross-border commercial activity.

As regional production networks become more interconnected, logistics providers are facing growing demand for services that extend beyond individual transportation modes to support more complex supply chain operations across multiple markets.

For SCGJWD, strengthening its international freight forwarding business represents an opportunity to expand its regional service capabilities and support customers operating across ASEAN.

SCGJWD's warehousing operations form part of its integrated logistics capabilities, supporting customers with storage, cargo handling and distribution services. Photo: SCGJWD

Vietnam's role in SCGJWD's regional investment strategy

Vietnam is among the strategic markets in SCGJWD's regional expansion plans, supported by its growing manufacturing base, international trade activities, and integration into ASEAN supply chains.

The country continues to attract investment across industries such as automotive, electronics, food processing, healthcare, and high-tech manufacturing, creating demand for increasingly sophisticated logistics and supply chain services.

SCGJWD has established an investment presence in Vietnam through its 23.56 per cent stake in Transimex Corporation, a listed Vietnamese logistics company.

This investment demonstrates the group's strategy of strengthening its regional presence through equity investments and partnerships with established logistics businesses.

While the proposed integration with Triple i is a separate transaction, both investments contribute to SCGJWD's broader ambition to develop a more connected logistics network across ASEAN.

The proposed partnership could also enhance SCGJWD's ability to serve businesses operating in Vietnam by expanding access to international freight forwarding networks and integrated logistics capabilities.

For manufacturers and exporters with operations spanning multiple ASEAN markets, broader transportation networks, and coordinated logistics services could provide greater flexibility in managing cross-border supply chains.

“Vietnam is an important market in ASEAN's evolving supply chain landscape. Our strategic investment in Transimex reflects our commitment to building a long-term presence in the country, while our proposed partnership with Triple i will further strengthen our international freight capabilities. We aim to connect businesses in Vietnam with broader logistics options and regional opportunities through an integrated network and specialised industry expertise,” said Charvanin Bunditkitsada, Co-CEO of SCGJWD.

SCGJWD provides integrated logistics solutions in Vietnam, covering multimodal freight, warehousing, cold chain, and cross-border transportation. Photo: SCGJWD

Beyond freight forwarding, SCGJWD operates across multiple logistics segments, including port and terminal operations, general and specialised warehousing, cold chain logistics, fulfilment, domestic and cross-border transportation, and multimodal logistics.

Its services support industries with diverse supply chain requirements, including automotive, food, electronics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and other specialised sectors.

As ASEAN continues to engage manufacturing investment and develop more interconnected trade networks, SCGJWD's proposed integration with Triple i highlights its focus on expanding regional competitiveness through strategic partnerships.

Together with its existing investment in Vietnam, the transaction is expected to strengthen SCGJWD's regional logistics platform and support its long-term growth strategy across ASEAN.

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